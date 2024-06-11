Cooler Master Unveils Groundbreaking X Series Power Supplies

Cooler Master today announced the launch of its latest PSU (Power Supply Unit) line up: the X Series. This cutting-edge line of PSUs features patented in-house thermal technology, delivering top-tier, silent performance.
Our mission at Cooler Master has always been to push the boundaries of PC technology, said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master. With the X Series, we are leveraging our proprietary superconductive composite heat pipes and advanced heat dissipation technologies to set new standards for silent operation and reliability. These PSUs are a testament to our commitment to innovation and to meeting the evolving needs of our users.
X Series Key FeaturesAdvanced cooling: Cooler Masters in-house designed superconductive composite heat pipes and patented aluminum thermal mold efficiently dissipate heat, enhancing cooling efficiency and ensuring stable operation in designs with and without fans.
High conversion efficiency: Incorporating Infineons latest components, including LLC controllers and silicon carbide technology, the X series ensures optimal power conversion efficiency.
Silent performance: Designs with and without fans eliminate noise and dust, offering a quiet, interference-free experience.
Digital monitoring: Cooler Masters MasterCTRL software allows users to monitor temperature, load, and performance, ensuring precise control and management.
Broad compatibility: Includes ATX 3.1 support and 90-degree 12+4pin (12V-2x6) PCIe 5.1 cables, featuring lower temperatures, enhanced durability, and improved safety.
X Silent Edge Platinum 850W and 1100W (230V): The pinnacle of fanless PSUsAs the industrys first fanless PSU at these wattages, the X Silent Edge Platinum series marks a milestone in innovation. With Cooler Masters advanced heat pipe cooling and Infineons components, the X Silent Edge delivers stable, efficient power output with minimal noise, making it ideal for high-demand, quiet environments.
X Silent Max Platinum 1300W: High-end performance for demanding environmentsEngineered for the high-end market, the X Silent Max Platinum 1300W offers durability and exceptional performance. Equipped with Cooler Masters Mobius fan, it ensures stability even under heavy use, making it perfect for power users in demanding environments.
X Mighty Platinum 2000W (230V): Powering the future of high-performance computingDesigned for extreme computational power needs, the X Mighty Platinum series delivers up to 2000W, ideal for machine learning, AI, and workstations. With advanced digital monitoring and Infineons power solutions, it sets new standards for efficiency and stability in high-performance computing.
The new Cooler Master X Series PSUs will be available soon. For more information, visit the product page links below.
Cooler Master X Silent Edge Platinum 850W
Cooler Master X Silent Edge Platinum 1100W
Cooler Master X Silent Max Platinum 1300W
Cooler Master X Mighty Platinum 2000W