Cooler Master Unveils Groundbreaking X Series Power Supplies

Our mission at Cooler Master has always been to push the boundaries of PC technology, said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master. With the X Series, we are leveraging our proprietary superconductive composite heat pipes and advanced heat dissipation technologies to set new standards for silent operation and reliability. These PSUs are a testament to our commitment to innovation and to meeting the evolving needs of our users.

X Series Key Features

X Silent Edge Platinum 850W and 1100W (230V): The pinnacle of fanless PSUs

X Silent Max Platinum 1300W: High-end performance for demanding environments

X Mighty Platinum 2000W (230V): Powering the future of high-performance computing

Cooler Masters in-house designed superconductive composite heat pipes and patented aluminum thermal mold efficiently dissipate heat, enhancing cooling efficiency and ensuring stable operation in designs with and without fans.Incorporating Infineons latest components, including LLC controllers and silicon carbide technology, the X series ensures optimal power conversion efficiency.Designs with and without fans eliminate noise and dust, offering a quiet, interference-free experience.Cooler Masters MasterCTRL software allows users to monitor temperature, load, and performance, ensuring precise control and management.Includes ATX 3.1 support and 90-degree 12+4pin (12V-2x6) PCIe 5.1 cables, featuring lower temperatures, enhanced durability, and improved safety.As the industrys first fanless PSU at these wattages, the X Silent Edge Platinum series marks a milestone in innovation. With Cooler Masters advanced heat pipe cooling and Infineons components, the X Silent Edge delivers stable, efficient power output with minimal noise, making it ideal for high-demand, quiet environments.Engineered for the high-end market, the X Silent Max Platinum 1300W offers durability and exceptional performance. Equipped with Cooler Masters Mobius fan, it ensures stability even under heavy use, making it perfect for power users in demanding environments.Designed for extreme computational power needs, the X Mighty Platinum series delivers up to 2000W, ideal for machine learning, AI, and workstations. With advanced digital monitoring and Infineons power solutions, it sets new standards for efficiency and stability in high-performance computing.The new Cooler Master X Series PSUs will be available soon. For more information, visit the product page links below.