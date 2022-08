CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 Gaming and Streaming Laptop Launched

AMD Powered

Elgato Technologies for Content Creation and Streaming

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 comes equipped with AMD’s most advanced components to deliver high-end performance in an incredibly thin 19.8mm form-factor. An 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile graphics enable players to game at maximum settings while capturing gameplay at high frame rates, bolstered by AMD smart technologies such as AMD Smart Access Memory™ to get even more performance out of your top-of-the-line components. CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SODIMM memory rounds out the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600’s powerful hardware, delivering the incredibly high frequencies of the DDR5 platform.The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 displays amazingly detailed gameplay with stunning color accuracy on a 16” 2560x1600 QHD+ IPS screen with an ultra-high 240Hz refresh rate. With support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology, gamers can experience jaw-dropping gameplay the way it was meant to be seen – at impressively high frame rates without screen tearing.Incorporating exclusive content-creation technology from Elgato , the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is a streamer’s dream come true. Ten easy-access S-key shortcut buttons put one-touch streaming control at your fingertips, powered by Elgato Stream Deck software. The laptop’s 1080p30 FHD webcam captures your face in sharp detail, while a directional 4-microphone array with ambient noise cancellation clearly registers your voice even when it’s competing with background noise.The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600is backed by a one-year warranty and is available immediately from the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.SKU: CN-9000003-NA/UK/DE/FR/ND CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.4GHz+GPU: Radeon RX 6800MDisplay: 16.0", 16:10, 2560x1600, 240HzMemory: 2x8GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMMStorage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSDKeyboard: Full size, CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical switchesWebcam: 1080p30S-Keys: 10-Key Stream Deck shortcut buttons plus arrow controlPorts: 2x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt™ 3 compatibility, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, SDXC 7.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jackWifi: 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) Dual Band SimultaneousBluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2Operating System: Windows 11 HomeBattery: 6410mAh, 99WhDimensions and Weight: 356mm x 286.7mm x 19.9mm, 2.4kgMSRP: £2699.99 Inc. VATSKU: CN-9000006-NA/UK/DE/FR/ND CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.8GHz+GPU: Radeon RX 6800MDisplay: 16.0", 16:10, 2560x1600, 240HzMemory: 2x16GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMMStorage: 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSDKeyboard: Full size, CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical switchesWebcam: 1080p30S-Keys: 10-Key Stream Deck shortcut buttons plus arrow controlPorts: 2x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt™ 3 compatibility, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, SDXC 7.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jackWifi: 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) Dual Band SimultaneousBluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2Operating System: Windows 11 HomeBattery: 6410mAh, 99WhDimensions and Weight: 356mm x 286.7mm x 19.9mm, 2.4kgMSRP: £2999.99 Inc. VAT