CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 Gaming and Streaming Laptop Launched

CORSAIR today announced the availability of the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage Edition laptop starting at £2699.99 MSRP. Being an AMD Advantage Edition laptop, the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is fitted with an AMD Ryzen processor, up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS, and an AMD Radeon 6800M GPU. Also marketed as a streaming laptop, the laptop sports the S-Key Macro Bar located on top of the keyboard that functions as customizable buttons using the Elgato Stream Deck Software. On the other hand, the laptop's webcam is powered by the Elgato Camera Hub Software.
The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage Edition laptop is also decked with gaming-oriented features such as its 16" QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology. The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 will be available on CORSAIR's website and ORIGIN PC wherein a few customizations are available such as printed or laser-etched covers. The laptop is fitted with CHERRY MX ULP Tactile switches like the MSI TITAN GT77 and XMG NEO 17 gaming laptops. The laptop lacks Thunderbolt 4, having only USB 4.0 ports with Thunderbolt 3 compatibility.
CORSAIR, ORIGIN PC, and Elgato ran a live stream on their Twitch and YouTube channels to present the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 and answer a few questions from the audience. CORSAIR did not confirm is they are working on an Intel/NVIDIA-powered version of the laptop. CORSAIR also did not say they are working on a smaller or larger version of the VOYAGER a1600. The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 laptop is available in the North American, UK, German, French, and Nordic keyboard layouts at launch.
AMD PoweredThe CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 comes equipped with AMDs most advanced components to deliver high-end performance in an incredibly thin 19.8mm form-factor. An 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile graphics enable players to game at maximum settings while capturing gameplay at high frame rates, bolstered by AMD smart technologies such as AMD Smart Access Memory to get even more performance out of your top-of-the-line components. CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SODIMM memory rounds out the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600s powerful hardware, delivering the incredibly high frequencies of the DDR5 platform.
The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 displays amazingly detailed gameplay with stunning color accuracy on a 16 2560x1600 QHD+ IPS screen with an ultra-high 240Hz refresh rate. With support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology, gamers can experience jaw-dropping gameplay the way it was meant to be seen at impressively high frame rates without screen tearing.
Elgato Technologies for Content Creation and StreamingIncorporating exclusive content-creation technology from Elgato, the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is a streamers dream come true. Ten easy-access S-key shortcut buttons put one-touch streaming control at your fingertips, powered by Elgato Stream Deck software. The laptops 1080p30 FHD webcam captures your face in sharp detail, while a directional 4-microphone array with ambient noise cancellation clearly registers your voice even when its competing with background noise.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600is backed by a one-year warranty and is available immediately from the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.
SKU: CN-9000003-NA/UK/DE/FR/ND
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.4GHz+
GPU: Radeon RX 6800M
Display: 16.0", 16:10, 2560x1600, 240Hz
Memory: 2x8GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM
Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD
Keyboard: Full size, CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical switches
Webcam: 1080p30
S-Keys: 10-Key Stream Deck shortcut buttons plus arrow control
Ports: 2x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 3 compatibility, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, SDXC 7.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jack
Wifi: 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) Dual Band Simultaneous
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Battery: 6410mAh, 99Wh
Dimensions and Weight: 356mm x 286.7mm x 19.9mm, 2.4kg
MSRP: £2699.99 Inc. VAT
SKU: CN-9000006-NA/UK/DE/FR/ND
CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.8GHz+
GPU: Radeon RX 6800M
Display: 16.0", 16:10, 2560x1600, 240Hz
Memory: 2x16GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM
Storage: 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD
Keyboard: Full size, CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical switches
Webcam: 1080p30
S-Keys: 10-Key Stream Deck shortcut buttons plus arrow control
Ports: 2x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 3 compatibility, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, SDXC 7.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jack
Wifi: 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) Dual Band Simultaneous
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.2
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Battery: 6410mAh, 99Wh
Dimensions and Weight: 356mm x 286.7mm x 19.9mm, 2.4kg
MSRP: £2999.99 Inc. VAT