XMG NEO 17 with CHERRY MX ULP Tactile Switches Unveiled

CHERRY MX joins a strategic partnership with Schenker Technologies for the brand new XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop. Schenker Technologies is a German specialist for customizable high-end notebooks as well as desktop PCs. The XMG NEO 17 is a flagship gaming notebook to be equipped with the CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile (ULP) Tactile mechanical switches. A particular highlight is that the XMG NEO 17 belongs to one of the first laptops, alongside the MSI TITAN GT77, tactile version of the ultra-thin MX switch.
The XMG NEO 17 gaming notebook is designed for maximum performance, equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 6900HX and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. Other GPU options include the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 Ti. The XMG NEO 17 can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and two super-fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs. The gaming laptop is fitted with a 17-inch WQXGA 240Hz IPS display.
CHERRY MX ULP: Unique and ultra-thin switch for notebooks
The CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile, which received the German Innovation Award 2022, not only represents a unique and ultra-thin solution with a height of just 3.5 millimeters, but also demonstrates what is technically possible in the field of mechanical switches at the moment. With the thinnest model in the MX family so far, fully mechanical high-end keyboards can be realized, especially in the notebook sector, which stands out in terms of pleasant typing feel, intensive feedback during gaming or writing, as well as high reliability and durability.
XMG NEO 17: Flagship with CHERRY MX ULP Tactile
With the MX ULP, CHERRY MX provides notebook manufacturers such as XMG with an exclusive technical solution and with it a way to add another outstanding feature to the flagship models. This gives customers a special added value because the first-class typing feel including the high level of precision (previously only known from the desktop segment), finds its way into mobile devices with the Ultra Low Profile switch.
The brand-new NEO 17 from XMG also uses this solution: The recently introduced tactile version of the MX switch with haptic feedback is used, which lacks the typical actuation noise compared to the click version. Thus, buyers of the high-end notebook get an extremely reliable, fully mechanical keyboard for precise inputs during gaming, frequent typing and content creation.
Learn more abou the XMG NEO 17 gaming laptop at XMG.gg.