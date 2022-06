New CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile Switch Unveiled

The CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile Tactile is similar to the MX Brown. Thus, the new variant of the MX ULP abandons the distinctive click noise but continues to offer tactile actuation. The CHERRY MX ULP Tactile meets the preference of users who prefer a quieter typing experience without the acoustic feedback of their laptop or desktop keyboards.The CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile is a mechanical SMD key switch from CHERRY MX that can be soldered directly onto the PCB thanks to corresponding connection pads. This space-saving solution allows particularly slim keyboards for laptop as well as desktop applications. In addition, this implementation is also easier for manufacturers to handle and enables a high level of automation in production.Due to the unique design of the CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile, the respective SMD LED (RGB or single color) is located directly under the switch. In interaction with the translucent polymer parts, a balanced and homogeneous illumination is achieved, resulting in a luminous display of all 16.8 million colors of the RGB spectrum.The CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile has been awarded the "Gold" award of the German Innovation Awards 2022 for groundbreaking excellence. The ultra-low-profile solution from CHERRY MX prevailed in the "Excellence in Business to Business" segment of the competition against other candidates in the "Office Solutions" category.The CHERRY MX ULP switches are now available as options on some of the latest gaming laptops from brands like Alienware and MSI. MSI delivers the newly launched MSI Titan GT77 gaming laptop with the MX Ultra Low Profile tactile variant.