COUGAR Introduces AURIC ARGB 80PLUS Gold Series PSUs

COUGAR AURIC ARGB Series Features

The COUGAR AURIC ARGB comes equipped with reliable 105°C Japanese capacitors and features an extremely tight 1.5% voltage regulation to deliver an ultra-stable operation. It is cooled by a 135mm HDB which comes with the Smart Zero Fan mode when the 0-dB switch is ON. The AURIC comes with three lighting modes controlled by the switch on the back panel of PSU or controlled by COUGAR CORE BOX ARGB controller Fully Modular Power Supply Unit - Connect only the cables you need for less clutter and better airflowSingle 12V DC Source - Massive outputs for high power devicesSupport PCI express 3.0 next-generation graphics cards with 8(6+2) pin PCI-E connector.PF value up to 99% - provides clean and reliable powerPerfect Size - 150mm length for easy installation, especially in compact ATX caseFull and Solid Safety Protections: OTP, OCP, OPP, UVP, OVP and SCPNewest Specification - Following the ATX12V specification guideline 2.53The COUGAR AURIC ARGB is available in two models based on wattage – the AURIC 650 and AURIC 750. Learn more about the COUGAR AURIC ARGB power supply units at COUGAR