COUGAR Introduces AURIC ARGB 80PLUS Gold Series PSUs

The COUGAR AURIC is the brands first high-quality ARGB PSU with 80PLUS Gold certification. Its addressable RGB lighting comes with different lighting modes and supports synchronization with compatible motherboard RGB sync technology including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, and ASRock Polychrome Sync. The COUGAR AURIC has a dedicated ARGB button at the rear along with 0-dB mode that delivers the optimal balance between noise and performance.
The COUGAR AURIC ARGB comes equipped with reliable 105°C Japanese capacitors and features an extremely tight 1.5% voltage regulation to deliver an ultra-stable operation. It is cooled by a 135mm HDB which comes with the Smart Zero Fan mode when the 0-dB switch is ON. The AURIC comes with three lighting modes controlled by the switch on the back panel of PSU or controlled by COUGAR CORE BOX ARGB controller.
COUGAR AURIC ARGB Series FeaturesFully Modular Power Supply Unit - Connect only the cables you need for less clutter and better airflow
Single 12V DC Source - Massive outputs for high power devices
Support PCI express 3.0 next-generation graphics cards with 8(6+2) pin PCI-E connector.
PF value up to 99% - provides clean and reliable power
Perfect Size - 150mm length for easy installation, especially in compact ATX case
Full and Solid Safety Protections: OTP, OCP, OPP, UVP, OVP and SCP
Newest Specification - Following the ATX12V specification guideline 2.53
The COUGAR AURIC ARGB is available in two models based on wattage the AURIC 650 and AURIC 750. Learn more about the COUGAR AURIC ARGB power supply units at COUGAR.