COUGAR Introduces PURI MINI and PURI MINI RGB 60% Keyboards

The PURI MINI and PURI MINI RGB are compact 60% form factor keyboards created with skilled craftsmanship, premium materials, and a minimalist design. The keyboards are fitted with Gateron switches, Blue and Red options, offering stability and durability  reliable switches guarantee 50 million keystrokes. The Gateron Red switches are lubricated for a smoother tactile experience. The COUGAR PURI MINI features an immersive RGB underglow with 6 RGB light effects. On the other hand, the COUGAR PURI MINI RGB also has the same RGB underglow but comes with 14 RGB light effects to choose from.The COUGAR PURI MINI and PURI MINI RGB keyboards feature the new COUGAR PIX software for RGB lighting customization, setting up macros, and other tweaks.COUGAR did not reveal pricing for both keyboards as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.