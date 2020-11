COUGAR Introduces VANTAR AX Pink RGB Gaming Keyboard

COUGAR VANTAR AX Features

VANTAR AX is made of solid aluminium alloy with CNC craftsmanship. Sandblasted surface treatment and a unibody metal frame make a modern & concise appearance with a brilliant feeling of texture.Unlike normal keyboards, the COUGAR VANTAR AX refined scissor-switch mechanism and flat keycaps deliver the best typing experience for the players.With two-level height adjustment, players can fully fit their unique play style all at once. Only 15mm’s height, players can use with clean and simple efficiency.VANTAR AX’s exclusive full-area translucent keycaps are combined with RGB lighting effects to bring players a distinctive visual experience that nobody has seen before.VANTAR AX is equipped with anti-ghost technology bringing players accurate responses in multi-key commands at the same time.The COUGAR VANTAR AX PINK is available in US, German, UK, and French keyboard layouts. Learn more about the VANTAR AX at COUGAR