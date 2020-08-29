COUGAR Introduces VANTAR AX Pink RGB Gaming Keyboard

COUGAR introduces a pink version of the VANTAX AX slim RGB gaming keyboard. The COUGAR VANTAR AX uses low-profile, slick scissor-switches with flat keycaps for an ultra-slim RGB gaming keyboard thats just 15mm in height, half the height of standard keyboards. To fortify the keyboards ultra-slim profile, the VANTAR AX is made of solid CNC unibody aluminium alloy with a sandblasted surface for a premium look and texture. The keyboard weighs just 626 grams with a 1.6m-long USB cable.
COUGAR VANTAR AX FeaturesCNC Unibody Aluminium Frame
VANTAR AX is made of solid aluminium alloy with CNC craftsmanship. Sandblasted surface treatment and a unibody metal frame make a modern & concise appearance with a brilliant feeling of texture.
Flat Keycaps with Scissor-Switch
Unlike normal keyboards, the COUGAR VANTAR AX refined scissor-switch mechanism and flat keycaps deliver the best typing experience for the players.
Ultra Slim Thickness
With two-level height adjustment, players can fully fit their unique play style all at once. Only 15mms height, players can use with clean and simple efficiency.
Translucent Keycaps
VANTAR AXs exclusive full-area translucent keycaps are combined with RGB lighting effects to bring players a distinctive visual experience that nobody has seen before.
Anti-Ghosting
VANTAR AX is equipped with anti-ghost technology bringing players accurate responses in multi-key commands at the same time.
The COUGAR VANTAR AX PINK is available in US, German, UK, and French keyboard layouts. Learn more about the VANTAR AX at COUGAR