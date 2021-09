COUGAR MX430 Air RGB Chassis Added

The COUGAR MX430 Air RGB’s front panel features a patterned air vents design. It is the chassis that integrates the new concept of minimalist aesthetic and cooling performance.The COUGAR MX430 Air RGB comes with three pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans plus two ARGB lighting strips on the front panel that provides a vibrant RGB illumination. The chassis comes fitted with an ARGB control hub for synchronized RGB with is compatible with the motherboard’s 5V ARGB connection.The COUGAR MX430 Air RGB supports up to six cooling fans and supports AIO liquid coolers with up to 280mm radiators in the front, 240mm radiators on the top panel.COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the MX430 Air RGB at COUGAR