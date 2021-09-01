COUGAR MX430 Air RGB Chassis Added

COUGAR presents the MX430 Air RGB chassis, the larger mid-tower ATX version of the COUGAR MG140 Air RGB chassis. The COUGAR MX430 Air RGB supports up to ATX motherboards and features the same modern patterned air vents on the front panel. The chassis comes with three pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans, two at the front and one at the rear for exhaust. The front can support up to three 120mm fans or two 140mm fans while the top can support two 120mm/140mm fans offering superb cooling support. For liquid cooling, the MX430 Air RGB can support up to 280mm radiators at the front and up to 240mm radiators on the top.
With the pre-installed ARGB fans, the COUGAR MX430 Air RGB comes fitted with an integrated ARGB controller which is compatible with popular motherboard RGB sync technologies. The chassis also comes with two ARGB lighting strips on the sides of the front panel. The MX430 Air RGB is available in black and white colours. COUGAR will be adding a mesh version, the MX430 Mesh RGB, soon.
Patterned Air Vent Design
The COUGAR MX430 Air RGBs front panel features a patterned air vents design. It is the chassis that integrates the new concept of minimalist aesthetic and cooling performance.
Vibrant ARGB Lighting
The COUGAR MX430 Air RGB comes with three pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans plus two ARGB lighting strips on the front panel that provides a vibrant RGB illumination. The chassis comes fitted with an ARGB control hub for synchronized RGB with is compatible with the motherboards 5V ARGB connection.
Superb Cooling
The COUGAR MX430 Air RGB supports up to six cooling fans and supports AIO liquid coolers with up to 280mm radiators in the front, 240mm radiators on the top panel.
COUGAR did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the MX430 Air RGB at COUGAR.