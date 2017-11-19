Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Moved To September 2020

Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most awaited game titles of 2020, postponed its launch from April 16, 2020, to September 17, 2020. Adam Badowski, Head of Studio for CD PROJEKT RED, and Marcin Iwinski, Co-Founder, released a statement today regarding the delay saying that the game is already complete and playable but there is still work to be done. Cyberpunk 2077 was demonstrated at E3 2019 presented by world-renowned actor Keanu Reeves. Since then, the game is built a huge fan base making Cyberpunk 2077 one of the biggest and most anticipated games of 2020.
Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2019 Cinematic Trailer
The game is incredibly ambitious that mixes first-person perspective and deep role-playing while creating an intricate and immersive world, said Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. NVIDIA and CD PROJEKT RED are working together to bring real-time ray tracing into the game, a must-have feature for triple-A game titles today. CD PROJEKT RED promises to polish the game before release which fans and awaiting gamers approve for now. See the full statement below.
The announcement was released in Cyberpunk 2077s social media channels including Facebook and Twitter as well the Cyberpunks official website.
Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 at Cyberpunk.net for US$49.99/£49.99 for the standard digital copy, available for PC, Xbox One, and PS4.