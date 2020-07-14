DeepCool Introduces AS500 and AS500 PLUS Compact CPU Coolers

DeepCool today introduces its new and compact AS500 and AS500 PLUS CPU coolers featuring five 6mm heatpipes and a slim single-tower heatsink design for maximum compatibility. The DeepCool AS500 and AS500 PLUS are paired with a DeepCool TF140S fluid dynamic bearing PWM fan, two fans in a push-pull configuration for the AS500 PLUS. It can handle processors up to 220W TPD with minimum low-noise levels of just 24dBA.
The DeepCool AS500 has a minimal 48mm heatsink depth that offers flexibility as a single-fan or dual-fan configuration to ensure maximum memory slot clearance. Standing at 164mm in height and 142mm in total width, the DeepCool AS500 easily fits in most mid-tower cases without any interference.
Addressable RGB Lighting
The DeepCool AS500 CPU Cooler sports a sleek black top cover with a 5V addressable RGB LED strip that delivers a low-profile glow. The ARGB lighting is designed to support motherboard RGB sync technologies for synchronized RGB lighting with the rest of the system. The ARGB lighting can be controlled by the included wired controller or via the motherboard RGB software.
Socket Compatibility:
Intel LGA2066/2011-v3/2011/1200/1151/1150/1155
AMD AM4 / AM3+/ AM3/ AM2+ / AM2 / FM2+ / FM2 /FM1
Pricing, Availability, and Warranty
The DeepCool AS500 and AS500 PLUS CPU coolers are backed with a 3-year warranty. Now available at Amazon UK, £54.99 for the DeepCool AS500 and £64.99 for the DeepCool AS500 PLUS.