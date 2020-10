DeepCool Introduces AS500 and AS500 PLUS Compact CPU Coolers

Addressable RGB Lighting

The DeepCool AS500 CPU Cooler sports a sleek black top cover with a 5V addressable RGB LED strip that delivers a low-profile glow. The ARGB lighting is designed to support motherboard RGB sync technologies for synchronized RGB lighting with the rest of the system. The ARGB lighting can be controlled by the included wired controller or via the motherboard RGB software.Intel LGA2066/2011-v3/2011/1200/1151/1150/1155AMD AM4 / AM3+/ AM3/ AM2+ / AM2 / FM2+ / FM2 /FM1The DeepCool AS500 and AS500 PLUS CPU coolers are backed with a 3-year warranty. Now available at Amazon UK , 54.99 for the DeepCool AS500 and 64.99 for the DeepCool AS500 PLUS.