DeepCool Introduces LS White Series Premium AIO Coolers

DeepCool LS Series Installation





Clean Cable Management

Low Noise Operation

Rotatable Logo Plate and RGB Customization

The DeepCool LS series CPU coolers offer PC builders simplified installation with pre-bundled DeepCool FC120 fans with daisy chain technology which keeps cable management a breeze. FC120 fans combine PWM and RGB signals in one cable then can chain multiple fans together and feature full functionality and synchronization. After installation, only two cables will need to be connected to the motherboard.The DeepCool FC120 fans are tuned for excellent cooling on radiators while delivering superb silent operation and enhanced static pressure. It is equipped with a Fluid Dynamic bearing that is rated for 50,000 hours of operation.It features the new infinity mirror design with ARGB that projects two light loops for elegant visual effects while allowing installation in any orientation with an independently rotatable logo plate. An additional blank logo plate is included to create your very own custom design.The LS320 / LS520 / LS720 will be available in July 2022 with select resellers and Amazon.The LS520 WH / LS720 WH will be available in August 2022 with select resellers and Amazon.The LS Series all-in-one liquid coolers are backed by a five-year warranty.See pricing below.DeepCool LS720 (360mm): £119.99DeepCool LS520 (240mm): £109.99DeepCool LS320 (120mm): £99.99DeepCool LS720 WH (360mm): £119.99DeepCool LS520 WH (240mm): £109.99