DeepCool Introduces LS White Series Premium AIO Coolers

DeepCool launched the LS Series premium all-in-one liquid CPU coolers last month starting with the LS320 (120mm), LS520 (240mm), and LS720 (360mm) models. Today, DeepCool adds the LS WH (White) models into the line-up available in 240mm and 360mm radiator options with the LS520 WH and LS720 WH. The LS WH models feature white radiators, white sleeved tubing, white waterblock/pump cover, and white ARGB cooling fans.
Check out our review of the DeepCool LS520 and LS720 Coolers
DeepCool LS Series Installation
Clean Cable ManagementThe DeepCool LS series CPU coolers offer PC builders simplified installation with pre-bundled DeepCool FC120 fans with daisy chain technology which keeps cable management a breeze. FC120 fans combine PWM and RGB signals in one cable then can chain multiple fans together and feature full functionality and synchronization. After installation, only two cables will need to be connected to the motherboard.
Low Noise OperationThe DeepCool FC120 fans are tuned for excellent cooling on radiators while delivering superb silent operation and enhanced static pressure. It is equipped with a Fluid Dynamic bearing that is rated for 50,000 hours of operation.
Rotatable Logo Plate and RGB CustomizationIt features the new infinity mirror design with ARGB that projects two light loops for elegant visual effects while allowing installation in any orientation with an independently rotatable logo plate. An additional blank logo plate is included to create your very own custom design.
Availability, Pricing, and Warranty
The LS320 / LS520 / LS720 will be available in July 2022 with select resellers and Amazon.
The LS520 WH / LS720 WH will be available in August 2022 with select resellers and Amazon.
The LS Series all-in-one liquid coolers are backed by a five-year warranty.
See pricing below.
DeepCool LS720 (360mm): £119.99
DeepCool LS520 (240mm): £109.99
DeepCool LS320 (120mm): £99.99
DeepCool LS720 WH (360mm): £119.99
DeepCool LS520 WH (240mm): £109.99