ECS Introduces E22-MH410 and E24-MH410 AIO PC

ECS introduces the E22-MH410 and E24-MH410 all-in-one PCs powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processors and DDR4-2666MHz memory. The ECS E22-MH410 and ECS E24-MH410 are space-saving and streamlined thats designed for business application from offices to hotel counters. Unlike the LIVA One H410, the E22-MH410 and E24-MH410 comes complete with a 21.5 and 23.8 display, respectively. Both AIO PCs come with an integrated 2MP full HD camera and microphone along with internal stereo speakers for communication and virtual meetings. The E22-MH410 and E24-MH410 also feature advanced security features including facial recognition through Windows Hello. Both AIO PCs also offer an optional 10-point touch display.
Incredible Streamlined Design with Fascinated DisplayE22-MH410/E24-MH410 AiO PC showcases the remarkable Nano-edge screen by 21.5-inch and 23.8-inch accordingly with 178˚ wide-viewing technology. The 21.5-inch screen is suitable for space-constrained areas such as hotels or bank counter and office and the 23.8-inch screen is ideal for home entertainment. Both of them support Full HD resolution that delivers stunning visuals with outstanding colour. E22-MH410/E24-MH410 AiO PC also has a 10-point touch screen (optional), they support swipe, scroll, drag and pinch gestures to help you get tasks done more efficiently. E22-MH410/E24-MH410 integrated 2MP Full HD camera (E22-MH410 has pop-out function), and microphone, plus the choice of using headphone socket or internal stereo speakers. Also, the infrared sensor hides safely out of sight when not in use and adds a layer of security with facial recognition through Windows Hello and Microsoft Skype for Business making it perfect for virtual meetings.
Blazing Fast PerformanceThe ECS E22-MH410 and ECS E24-MH410 AiO PC are not only beautiful on the outside, but also strong in the core with up to Intel 10th Generation Core i5/i7/i9 processor and dual-channel DDR4 memory. It also supports dual storage, mixing ultra-fast M.2 SSD and large capacity with 2.5-inch SATA drive, so users can process more daily tasks in a more efficient way in this stylish AiO PC whether in the office or at home.
Multi-functional ConnectionsThe ECS E22-MH410 and ECS E24-MH410 AiO PC equipped with multiple ports including USB2.0, USB3.2 Gen1x1, audio jacks, and built-in DVD-RW drive for external peripherals to run the information quick and simple. With reliable connectivity options from its dual-band, Wi-Fi 5 or wired Gigabit Ethernet, users can transform data with no time and smoother. To level up the security, E24-MH410 features a Kensington lock for users to feel safer when away from the PC temporarily.
Source: ECS