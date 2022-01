Elgato Launches Stream Deck Pedal

The Stream Deck Pedal functions like the Stream Deck products wherein users can assign different functions on the three pedals. It uses a USB-C port with a 5-metre cable. It also features interchangeable springs allowing users to adjust pedal pressure.The Elgato Stream Deck Pedal has a similar concept with the MSI Liberator footswitch introduced last year but was never officially launched to this day.Three customizable pedalsControl apps, tools, platformsTrigger single or multiple actionsDownload app plugins, icons, royalty-free tracks, and SFXCreate unique pedal configurations for different appsEasy drag and drop setupHeavy-duty chassisAdjustable pedal pressureAnti-skid feetDetachable USB-C cableThe Elgato Stream Deck Pedal is now available at Elgato.com for $89.99/79.99 MSRP.