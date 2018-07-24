Elgato Launches Stream Deck Pedal

Elgato launches the all-new Stream Deck Pedal, a USB controller with three customizable foot pedals. The Elgato Stream Deck Pedal offers users hand-free control of apps, tools, or other computer functions. The Stream Deck Pedal is perfect for gamers and content creators. From switching scenes to activating triggers with your foot, it allows the users to free both hands to work on other things.
The Stream Deck Pedal functions like the Stream Deck products wherein users can assign different functions on the three pedals. It uses a USB-C port with a 5-metre cable. It also features interchangeable springs allowing users to adjust pedal pressure.
The Elgato Stream Deck Pedal has a similar concept with the MSI Liberator footswitch introduced last year but was never officially launched to this day.
Stream Deck Pedal Features
Three customizable pedals
Control apps, tools, platforms
Trigger single or multiple actions
Download app plugins, icons, royalty-free tracks, and SFX
Create unique pedal configurations for different apps
Easy drag and drop setup
Heavy-duty chassis
Adjustable pedal pressure
Anti-skid feet
Detachable USB-C cable
Pricing and Availability
The Elgato Stream Deck Pedal is now available at Elgato.com for $89.99/£79.99 MSRP.