EVGA Introduces SuperNOVA P6 Series PSUs

EVGA introduces the all-new SuperNOVA P6 Series power supply units the successor of the EVGA SuperNOVA P2 Series PSUs. The EVGA SuperNOVA P6 features a more compact design compared to its predecessor along with extremely low ripple noise and now comes with flat cables. Like the SuperNOVA P2, the SuperNOVA P6 comes with a fully modular cable design, 100% Japanese capacitors, 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency certification, and EVGAs 10-year limited warranty.
The SuperNOVA P6 comes in 650W, 750W, 850W, and 1000W models and competes EVGAs new and updated PSU lineup with 80 PLUS Platinum certification with the recently released EVGA SuperNOVA P6+ Series in 1200W and 1600W models, both of which feature a more compact chassis compared to its SuperNOVA P2 equivalent.
Next Gen Platform
With a full-bridge, LLC Resonant Rectification, and DC-DC design, the EVGA SuperNOVA P6 Series provides rock-solid stability, uncompromising efficiency, and extremely tight voltage regulation.
Hardware + Firmware OPP
Hardware OPP is designed to trip at 135% max wattage as a last resort to protect the system, but the EVGA SuperNOVA P6 also features firmware OPP to anticipate harmful load behaviour 5-10% sooner by shutting off the power supply when over-power conditions persist longer than 1ms while avoiding an instantaneous overload trigger protection malfunction during momentary peak wattage.
Smaller Size, Bigger Performance
The improved efficiency and voltage regulation minimizes heat, allowing the SuperNOVA P6 to be EVGAs shortest ATX Platinum-certified power supply.
Ultra-Quiet 135mm FDB Fan with EVGA ECO Mode
To reduce noise, the EVGA SuperNOVA P6 maximizes the time the power supply stays silent or quiet at low to medium loads when ECO Mode is enabled.
Pricing and Availability
The EVGA SuperNOVA P6 1000 and SuperNOVA P6 850 are now available at EVGA.com for $299.99 and $219.99, respectively. Other models will be available at a later date. Learn more about the SuperNOVA P6 Series power supply units at EVGA.com.