EVGA Officially Releases SR-3 DARK Motherboard

The EVGA SR-3 DARK motherboard first appeared at COMPUTEX 2019, EVGAs most premium-packed motherboard coming out as a contender of the likes of the ASUS ROG DOMINUS EXTREME motherboard, both featuring the Intel LGA 3647 socket for the Intel Xeon W-Series processors. It may have taken EVGA 7 months to finally release the motherboard and was first slated for release on August 2019, EVGA guarantees the EVGA SR-3 DARK to shatter records with its exceptional performance and engineering.
The EVGA SR-3 DARK motherboard features the Intel C622 workstation-class chipset with hexa-channel memory support. The EVGA SR-3 DARK features an impressive 24 phase power design with a 16-layer PCB for the ultimate overclocking experience. The motherboard comes with a hybrid cooling VRM heatsink which can either watercool or passively cool the VRMs. The EVGA SR-3 DARK feature right-angle power connectors for better airflow and cable management.
EVGA SR-3 DARK FeaturesHighly-Efficient 24 Phase Digital VRM
300% Increased Socket Gold Content
Intel VROC Support
4-Way SLI Support
Creative Sound Core3D Audio with Output Amplifiers
Reinforced PCIe slots
EVGA's Latest GUI BIOS Featuring OC Robot and In-BIOS Stress Testing
SafeBoot button to reset the motherboard and go into the BIOS with last known good settings without clearing CMOS
Slow Mode switch locks CPU multiplier to the lowest possible setting to allow users to switch between max OC and low speeds in real-time.
SPI flashing via USB allows you to flash your BIOS without a CPU
Onboard Temperature and Voltage Monitoring
Onboard Clear CMOS, Power and Reset Buttons
Dual EVGA Probe-It Connectors
Triple BIOS Support
EVGA ELEET X1 Software Support
100% Solid State Capacitors
3 Year Warranty
Learn more about the EVGA SR-3 DARK motherboard here. The EVGA SR-3 DARK motherboard is open for pre-orders for $1,799.99 USD, shipping starts on January 13, 2020. Pre-order or get availability notifications here.