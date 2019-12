EVGA Officially Releases SR-3 DARK Motherboard

EVGA SR-3 DARK Features

Highly-Efficient 24 Phase Digital VRM300% Increased Socket Gold ContentIntel VROC Support4-Way SLI SupportCreative Sound Core3D Audio with Output AmplifiersReinforced PCIe slotsEVGA's Latest GUI BIOS Featuring OC Robot and In-BIOS Stress TestingSafeBoot button to reset the motherboard and go into the BIOS with last known good settings without clearing CMOSSlow Mode switch locks CPU multiplier to the lowest possible setting to allow users to switch between max OC and low speeds in real-time.SPI flashing via USB allows you to flash your BIOS without a CPUOnboard Temperature and Voltage MonitoringOnboard Clear CMOS, Power and Reset ButtonsDual EVGA Probe-It ConnectorsTriple BIOS SupportEVGA ELEET X1 Software Support100% Solid State Capacitors3 Year WarrantyLearn more about the EVGA SR-3 DARK motherboard here. The EVGA SR-3 DARK motherboard is open for pre-orders for $1,799.99 USD, shipping starts on January 13, 2020. Pre-order or get availability notifications here