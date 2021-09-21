EVGA X570 DARK Motherboard Officially Launched

The long-awaited EVGA X570 DARK motherboard for the AMD Ryzen processors has been officially launched. The EVGA X570 DARK is the brands first AMD-based motherboard featuring an AMD X570 chipset. Designed for extreme overclocking, the X570 DARK is decked out with premium features for overclocking including a highly efficient 17-phase digital VRM design, 10-layer PCB, and two built-in VRM fans.
The EVGA X570 DARK motherboard comes with PCIe Gen4 support for the latest high-end graphics cards and NVMe SSDs. It supports lightning-fast 4800MHz+(OC) memory, comes with two Intel 2.5 Gbps NICs, and Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.2 wireless solution. Just like the EVGA Z590 DARK motherboard, the EVGA X570 DARK also features a 90° rotated CPU socket and only two DIMM slots. The EVGA X570 DARK supports the Ryzen 3000 and Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors.
EVGA X570 DARK Motherboard Specifications
Chipset: AMD X570
SLI Support: 2-Way SLI
SATA Ports: 6 Native SATA 6 Gb/s Ports / 2 ASMedia SATA 6 Gb/s Ports
NVMe Slots: 2x PCIe Gen4 + 1x PCIe + SATA
Fan Headsers: 8x (2x 3A Pump 2x CPU PWM, 4x PWM/DC)
Audio: Realtek ALC1220 7.1 Channel HD Audio + SV3H615
Form Factor: E-ATX (304.8mm x 276.6mm)
Warranty: 3-year warranty
Pricing
The EVGA X570 DARK motherboard is available at EVGA.com via a queuing system with an MSRP of $689.99.