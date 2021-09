EVGA X570 DARK Motherboard Officially Launched

Chipset: AMD X570SLI Support: 2-Way SLISATA Ports: 6 Native SATA 6 Gb/s Ports / 2 ASMedia SATA 6 Gb/s PortsNVMe Slots: 2x PCIe Gen4 + 1x PCIe + SATAFan Headsers: 8x (2x 3A Pump 2x CPU PWM, 4x PWM/DC)Audio: Realtek ALC1220 7.1 Channel HD Audio + SV3H615Form Factor: E-ATX (304.8mm x 276.6mm)Warranty: 3-year warrantyThe EVGA X570 DARK motherboard is available at EVGA.com via a queuing system with an MSRP of $689.99.