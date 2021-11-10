EVGA X570 FTW WIFI Motherboard Released

EVGA releases the EVGA X570 FTW WIFI motherboard for the AMD Ryzen processors. The EVGA X570 FTW is the brands second AMD motherboard for the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors, joining the EVGA X570 DARK motherboard. The X570 FTW features a 15-phase digital VRM design and the latest EVGA GUI BIOS. aired with an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor, this board is PCIe Gen4-ready with a data transfer rate of up to 16 GT/s to support the latest graphics cards and M.2 NVMe SSDs, scorching-fast 4600MHz+(OC) memory, HDMI/DisplayPort outputs, lots of USB and SATA 6Gb/s ports, and RGB/ARGB options. The EVGA X570 FTW WIFI gives you the freedom to choose your EVGA motherboard without sacrifice or compromise.
1EVGA X570 FTW WIFI Features
- 15-Phase Digital VRM Design
- 150% Increased Socket Gold Content
- Native PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 Slots and Gen 4.0 M.2 Slots
- NVIDIA SLI Ready with Metal Reinforced PCIe Slots
- Supports NVIDIA Resizable BAR
- FinStack Heatsink
- Switchable BIOS
- HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 output ports
- EVGA Wi-Fi Antennas
- ELEET X1 Software
Pricing and Availability
The EVGA X570 FTW WIFI motherboard is now available as part of the EVGA Queue system for EVGA Elite Members for US$499.99. Be an EVGA Elite Member here.