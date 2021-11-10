EVGA X570 FTW WIFI Motherboard Released

EVGA releases the EVGA X570 FTW WIFI motherboard for the AMD Ryzen processors. The EVGA X570 FTW is the brands second AMD motherboard for the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors, joining the EVGA X570 DARK motherboard. The X570 FTW features a 15-phase digital VRM design and the latest EVGA GUI BIOS. aired with an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor, this board is PCIe Gen4-ready with a data transfer rate of up to 16 GT/s to support the latest graphics cards and M.2 NVMe SSDs, scorching-fast 4600MHz+(OC) memory, HDMI/DisplayPort outputs, lots of USB and SATA 6Gb/s ports, and RGB/ARGB options. The EVGA X570 FTW WIFI gives you the freedom to choose your EVGA motherboard without sacrifice or compromise.



1EVGA X570 FTW WIFI Features
- 15-Phase Digital VRM Design
- 150% Increased Socket Gold Content
- Native PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 Slots and Gen 4.0 M.2 Slots
- NVIDIA SLI Ready with Metal Reinforced PCIe Slots
- Supports NVIDIA Resizable BAR
- FinStack Heatsink
- Switchable BIOS
- HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 output ports
- EVGA Wi-Fi Antennas
- ELEET X1 Software

Pricing and Availability
The EVGA X570 FTW WIFI motherboard is now available as part of the EVGA Queue system for EVGA Elite Members for US$499.99. Be an EVGA Elite Member here.



