EVGA X570 FTW WIFI Motherboard Released

- 15-Phase Digital VRM Design- 150% Increased Socket Gold Content- Native PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 Slots and Gen 4.0 M.2 Slots- NVIDIA SLI Ready with Metal Reinforced PCIe Slots- Supports NVIDIA Resizable BAR- FinStack Heatsink- Switchable BIOS- HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 output ports- EVGA Wi-Fi Antennas- ELEET X1 SoftwareThe EVGA X570 FTW WIFI motherboard is now available as part of the EVGA Queue system for EVGA Elite Members for US$499.99. Be an EVGA Elite Member here