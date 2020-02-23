First Activision, Now Bethesda Turn Their Backs on GeForce NOW



Fallout 76 is one of over a dozen Bethesda games taken off GeForce NOW this weekend

Hi everyone, the following games have been removed from GeForce NOW:



 Dishonored

 Dishonored 2

 Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

 Doom

 Everspace

 Fallout 3

 Fallout 76

 Fallout: New Vegas

 Prey

 Quake Champions

 Rage 2 (Bethesda.net / Steam)

 The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr

 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

 The Evil Within 2

 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

 Wolfenstein: The New Order

 Wolfenstein: The Old Blood



If and when we have further news on this game to share, we'll update you here.