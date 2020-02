First Activision, Now Bethesda Turn Their Backs on GeForce NOW

Fallout 76 is one of over a dozen Bethesda games taken off GeForce NOW this weekend

Hi everyone, the following games have been removed from GeForce NOW:



Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Doom

Everspace

Fallout 3

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Prey

Quake Champions

Rage 2 (Bethesda.net / Steam)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Evil Within 2

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood



If and when we have further news on this game to share, we'll update you here.

The news is going from bad to worse for beleaguered streaming platformthis week. Following the withdrawal of authorisation by Activision-Blizzard not long after launch, a second major publisher has taken away almost all of their back catalogue: Bethesda. Subscribers to's streaming service are no longer authorised to play titles fromandfranchises -being the sole exception.Ten days agoand members of thewere withdrawn by Konami. As of today at least fifty triple-A titles from these publishers alone have been removed, and the official support forum is replete with posts wondering which big title will be removed next.GeForce NOW is widely seen as the superior alternative to Google's Stadia, both in terms of game support and quality of service, but that will be for naught if NVIDIA are unable to gain broad authorisation from game publishers. It may be that these publishers desire a slice of the pie for themselves (inevitably increasing prices) or are planning to create their own exclusive subscription streaming service in the future. Either way, this is looking less and less like a stop-gap measure than a drawing of battle-lines.NVIDIA's major counterpunch has been an agreement between themselves and CD Projekt to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to the platform when the title is released later this year. That's not only great news for NVIDIA, it will also let fans enjoy the benefits of real-time ray tracing and other fancy additions without investing in expensive high-end hardware.We should note that the traffic isn't all one direction. A handful of indie titles, such asand, have been added to GeForce NOW since launch and Ubisoft appear to be happy with their games being available. Nonetheless, it would be wise to not buy any game if the only way you could play is through GFN, at least for now.Hopefully this isn't a sign that game streaming as a whole will fracture like video streaming, where movies and TV shows are available exclusively through one of an increasing number of subscription services. We wouldn't bet on it though.