FSP Intros T-WINGS CMT710 Dual System Chassis

FSP T-WINGS CMT710 Features

Dual chambers for dual water-cooling systemsAnodized aluminium frame styled with symmetrical wings for the perfect combination of dynamics and aestheticSupports dual 360mm radiator setupSpecial cable compartment for better cable managementTranslucent tempered glass panelsSupports USB Type-C connectorsAddressable RGB lighting effect control with popular motherboardsThe FSP T-WINGS chassis blends in a symmetrical bat wing design that appeals to enthusiasts, modders, and gamers. Sporting a dual-chamber layout, the T-WINGS chassis is designed for optimal airflow and performance for two independent systems – the main system supporting up to an EATX motherboard and a standard ATX power supply while the sub-system supports mini-ITX motherboards and an SFX power supply. Each system will be powered by its own power supply unlike the MetallicGear Neo Qube that uses one power supply to power its dual system configuration. The FSP T-WINGS sports an addressable RGB centre light bar that’s compatible with most RGB sync technologies including MSI Mystic Light Sync ASUS Aura Sync , GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, and others.The FSP T-WINGS CMT710 chassis will have an MSRP of US$499. Learn more about the FSP T-WINGS CMT710 chassis.