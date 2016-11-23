FSP Intros T-WINGS CMT710 Dual System Chassis

FSP introduces the T-WINGS CMT710 chassis, an open-frame desktop chassis that supports up to EATX motherboard sizes and a secondary system supporting mini-ITX motherboards. The FSP T-WINGS is designed for extreme gaming workstations and high-end desktop systems with its dual system support. Dual systems can increase productivity by having a sub-system to do specific functions such as a dedicated streaming system for Twitch streamers. The T-WINGS features a strong aluminium frame and 4mm tempered glass panels. Its open-frame design and addressable RGB lighting makes it a true showpiece that will complement any gamers battle station. It also comes with superb liquid cooling support of up to two 360mm radiators.
FSP T-WINGS CMT710 FeaturesDual chambers for dual water-cooling systems
Anodized aluminium frame styled with symmetrical wings for the perfect combination of dynamics and aesthetic
Supports dual 360mm radiator setup
Special cable compartment for better cable management
Translucent tempered glass panels
Supports USB Type-C connectors
Addressable RGB lighting effect control with popular motherboards
The FSP T-WINGS chassis blends in a symmetrical bat wing design that appeals to enthusiasts, modders, and gamers. Sporting a dual-chamber layout, the T-WINGS chassis is designed for optimal airflow and performance for two independent systems the main system supporting up to an EATX motherboard and a standard ATX power supply while the sub-system supports mini-ITX motherboards and an SFX power supply. Each system will be powered by its own power supply unlike the MetallicGear Neo Qube that uses one power supply to power its dual system configuration. The FSP T-WINGS sports an addressable RGB centre light bar thats compatible with most RGB sync technologies including MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, and others.
The FSP T-WINGS CMT710 chassis will have an MSRP of US$499. Learn more about the FSP T-WINGS CMT710 chassis.