G.SKILL MD2 Heatwave ATX Chassis Unveiled

The G.SKILL MD2 Heatwave features a unique front panel design that appears to be inspired by the heatsink design on the G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB Series memory. It features a unique streamlined design with its neat curves and ambient RGB lighting. The front panel has concealed double-sided intake vents to deliver adequate cooling to support high-performance components. The 4mm tempered glass side panel provides view of the internal hardware and RGB lighting effects.The G.SKILL MD2 Heatwave has radiator mounting at the front and at the top, supporting up to 360mm radiators for liquid cooling solutions. The chassis supports up to 7 cooling fans. It supports graphics cards with lengths of up to 395mm. For storage, the MD2 Heatwave supports two 2.5-inch drives at the rear of the motherboard and two 2.5-inch/3.5-inch drives on the drive bays located at the bottom floor.The G.SKILL MD2 Heatwave features ambient RGB lighting on its front panel which supports a variety of popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome RGB.The G.SKILL MD2 Heatwave ATX chassis is available in Phantom Black and Phantom White models, said to have a suggested retail price of 459 Yuan ($69) and 499 Yuan ($75), respectively. G.SKILL is yet to officially globally announce the MD2 Heatwave ATX chassis as part of its chassis lineup.In 2020, the Geometric Future team was created to “design” more imaginative products, aiming to achieve the goals dictated by us instead of market. Using every detail to eliminate stereotypes and redefine the times, that is Geometric Future’s mission.The brand’s name, Geometric Future, speaks of its core values. The trend of design is to apply more [geometric] elements, show “less” instead of “more”, just as the brand’s slogan: “Simplify”. We use the simplest technology/material/aesthetics to achieve practicality/ease of use/sensuous beauty/user-friendliness.Learn more about Geometric Future here