G.SKILL MD2 Heatwave ATX Chassis Unveiled

In China, G.SKILL announces its collaboration with Geometric Future for its next gaming chassis. G.SKILL currently has two PC case offerings: the Z5i mini-ITX chassis and LT1 micro-ATX chassis. The upcoming G.SKILL MD2 Heatwave chassis will be in the large ATX form-factor and will be offered in Phantom Black and Phantom White models.
The G.SKILL MD2 Heatwave features a unique front panel design that appears to be inspired by the heatsink design on the G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB Series memory. It features a unique streamlined design with its neat curves and ambient RGB lighting. The front panel has concealed double-sided intake vents to deliver adequate cooling to support high-performance components. The 4mm tempered glass side panel provides view of the internal hardware and RGB lighting effects.
The G.SKILL MD2 Heatwave has radiator mounting at the front and at the top, supporting up to 360mm radiators for liquid cooling solutions. The chassis supports up to 7 cooling fans. It supports graphics cards with lengths of up to 395mm. For storage, the MD2 Heatwave supports two 2.5-inch drives at the rear of the motherboard and two 2.5-inch/3.5-inch drives on the drive bays located at the bottom floor.
The G.SKILL MD2 Heatwave features ambient RGB lighting on its front panel which supports a variety of popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome RGB.
Pricing
The G.SKILL MD2 Heatwave ATX chassis is available in Phantom Black and Phantom White models, said to have a suggested retail price of 459 Yuan ($69) and 499 Yuan ($75), respectively. G.SKILL is yet to officially globally announce the MD2 Heatwave ATX chassis as part of its chassis lineup.
About Geometric Future
In 2020, the Geometric Future team was created to design more imaginative products, aiming to achieve the goals dictated by us instead of market. Using every detail to eliminate stereotypes and redefine the times, that is Geometric Futures mission.
The brands name, Geometric Future, speaks of its core values. The trend of design is to apply more [geometric] elements, show less instead of more, just as the brands slogan: Simplify. We use the simplest technology/material/aesthetics to achieve practicality/ease of use/sensuous beauty/user-friendliness.
Learn more about Geometric Future here.
Source: EXP Review