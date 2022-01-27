G.SKILL Officially Announces MD2 Mid-Tower Chassis

The G.SKILL MD2 case front panel design is inspired by the S-curves of race tracks and incorporates side vents for improved airflow to keep internal components cool. The front panel RGB lighting is designed with a spring-loaded contact, in place of wiring, for easy removal and easy access during front fan installation or cleaning the front magnetic filter.The roomy interior of the MD2 case offers a multitude of cooling configuration options to help keep internal components stay cool, with space for up to 7 case fans along the front, top, and rear of the case, or simultaneously up to two 360mm water-cooling radiators.Designed to accommodate high-end hardware components, the MD2 case supports graphics cards of up to 395mm in length and supports CPU air coolers of up to 170mm in height. The MD2 case also offers ample storage drive installation options with up to two 2.5 SSD mounts and two convertible 2.5/3.5 drive bays.G.SKILL did not reveal pricing as of this writing.