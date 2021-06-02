G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Low-Profile DDR5 Memory Unveiled

G.SKILL continues to expand its DDR5 memory lineup as the next-generation DDR5-enabled platforms nears its launch. Today, G.SKILL introduces the Ripjaws S5 Low-Profile DDR5 memory to join the Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB. The Ripjaws S5 has a height of just 33mm. Each G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 is created with hand-screened high-performance memory ICs that have undergone strict G.SKILL performance testing to provide the best performance, compatibility, and stability. The G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Low-Profile Series memory is offered in Matte Black and Matte White colours.
Experience Exceptional Performance
Built upon decades of experience in developing high-performance memory, the G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 DDR5 memory series is engineered with high-quality hand-screened ICs, designed for high-speed performance, and tested for compatibility across a wide range of DDR5-enabled motherboards. At launch, Ripjaws S5 is available up to DDR5-6000 memory speed, making this the ideal choice for experiencing the high-performance of next-gen DDR5 memory.
Super-Speed in Style
The next-gen G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 series adopts a minimalistic chromatic design inspired by classic racing stripes and grills, available in matte black or matte white to match a wide variety of PC build themes.
33mm Low-Profile Design
Featuring a low-profile height of just 33mm, the G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 memory is an ideal choice for compact mini-ITX builds or systems with large CPU coolers.
Unlocking Higher Capacity with DDR5 Memory
DDR5 memory is designed to support increased module capacity, starting from 16GB per module and up to 128GB per module. This unlocks higher capacity limitations for a smoother workflow on demanding workloads, such as content creation, video editing, animation rendering, and scientific computing.
Availability and Specifications
The G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Low-Profile DDR5 high-speed memory specifications will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in November 2021.