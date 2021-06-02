G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Low-Profile DDR5 Memory Unveiled

Built upon decades of experience in developing high-performance memory, the G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 DDR5 memory series is engineered with high-quality hand-screened ICs, designed for high-speed performance, and tested for compatibility across a wide range of DDR5-enabled motherboards. At launch, Ripjaws S5 is available up to DDR5-6000 memory speed, making this the ideal choice for experiencing the high-performance of next-gen DDR5 memory.The next-gen G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 series adopts a minimalistic chromatic design inspired by classic racing stripes and grills, available in matte black or matte white to match a wide variety of PC build themes.Featuring a low-profile height of just 33mm, the G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 memory is an ideal choice for compact mini-ITX builds or systems with large CPU coolers.DDR5 memory is designed to support increased module capacity, starting from 16GB per module and up to 128GB per module. This unlocks higher capacity limitations for a smoother workflow on demanding workloads, such as content creation, video editing, animation rendering, and scientific computing.The G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Low-Profile DDR5 high-speed memory specifications will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in November 2021.