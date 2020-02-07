GeForce Releases Call of Duty: Warzone Game Ready Driver

NVIDIA releases the latest version of the GeForce Game Ready Driver that will deliver day-one optimizations and enhancements for the newly launched Call of Duty: Warzone. Warzone is a new free-to-play massive combat arena with up to 150 players divided into squads with Call of Duty: Modern Warfares signature gameplay. The game features two modes: a Battle Royale mode and a new Plunder mode. NVIDIAs new Game Ready Driver aims to ensure NVIDIA GeForce RTX users to reach 144 FPS when combined with a capable high-refresh-rate G-SYNC monitor. High framerates give gamers a competitive edge in gaming with less latency, smoother gameplay, and cleaner and sharper visuals.
Call of Duty: Warzone Official Trailer
NVIDIA lists the system requirements for Call of Duty: Warzone below for NVIDIA GeForce-powered gaming PCs.
In addition to delivering those day-one optimizations and improvements for Warzone, its recommended that gamers install todays driver, and the included version of GeForce Experience, to automatically capture and record your best moments with NVIDIA Highlights. To enable Highlights, load GeForce Experience before you boot Warzone, enter the settings, and ensure In-Game Overlay is on. Then load Warzone, and youll be prompted to activate Highlights.
And at the end of matches and your session, you can review Highlights, trim and edit, and upload to YouTube and social media. Alternatively, access them via GeForce Experiences Gallery at any time by pressing Alt+Z.