GeForce RTX 30-Series Bundle Brings Watch Dogs: Legion & Year Of GeForce NOW

GeForce RTX 3090 - Starting At £1,399.00

GeForce RTX 3080 - Starting At £649.00

GeForce RTX 3070 - Starting At £469.99

The first component is, the third installment to Ubisoft's city-sprawling franchise. This time the action takes place in an near-future London, reproduced complete with notable regions and landmarks (even if a few liberties are taken along the way), but following a formula familiar to those who have played either of the previous two titles.Watch Dogs: Legion also incorporates RTX graphical features including ray-traced reflections and extensive use of Deep Learning Super Sampling upscaling technology. It will be one of the first to support a new 8K DLSS Ultra performance mode, making high fidelity 8K gaming possible for the first time with a conventional (if high performance) GPU by rendering internally at 1440p and upscaling 9x.Second and just as important is a year's subscription to GeForce NOW . This premium game streaming service lets you a wide swath of games that you own on a huge variety of low power devices including MacBooks and now Chromebooks as well as PCs and Laptops. The subscription would also allow you to take advantage of RTX features such as ray traced hybrid rendering without any specialised hardware. It's ideal if you split your time between two physical locations and are unable to lug your newly supercharged PC around with you.Watch Dogs: Legion goes live on October 29th, and to take advantage of the bundle you will need to make your purchase between September 17th and that date. More information including terms and conditions is available here . RTX 30-series pricing is as follows (indicates Founders Edition pricing inclusive of V.A.T.):