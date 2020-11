GELID Launches VOCE USB Condenser Microphone

“VOCE is super simple and easy to start with. It gives exceptional sound quality, and thanks to its Plug & Play nature, you don't have to be an engineer to enjoy your streams. You can push your energy

into the content, not the recording setup”, said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.

GELID VOCE USB Condenser Microphone Features

Designed for Professional StreamingAll-in-One Kit, No Extra Gear RequiredSuper-Fast & Seamless SetupExceptional Sound QualityCardioid Polar Pattern, Perfect for One-Person StreamingSturdy All-Metallic BuildThe GELID VOCE USB Condenser Microphone is now available at the GELID Store and partner resellers for USD 53.99 or Euro 45.99 MSRP.