GELID Launches VOCE USB Condenser Microphone

GELID Solutions introduces the VOCE USB condenser microphone for live streams, podcasts, and content creation. Together with the GELID LUX, the GELID VOCE is the latest addition to GELIDs LIFESTYLE product line offering audio and lighting solutions for streamers and content creators.
The GELID VOCE is a Plug & Play USB microphone which comes bundled with a complete set of accessories for users to start professional recording audio. It comes with a flexible boom arm and pop filter and foam windscreen. The GELID VOCE is equipped with a 16mm condenser capsule featuring a cardioid polar pattern for a superb and clear audio pickup while suppressing any noise behind the microphone. The VOCE also boasts high sensitivity, high signal-to-noise ratio and wide frequency response in the range 20Hz to 20kHz, and a sampling rate of 16bit/48Hz.
VOCE is super simple and easy to start with. It gives exceptional sound quality, and thanks to its Plug & Play nature, you don't have to be an engineer to enjoy your streams. You can push your energy
into the content, not the recording setup, said Gebhard Scherrer, Sales Director of GELID Solutions Ltd.
GELID VOCE USB Condenser Microphone FeaturesDesigned for Professional Streaming
All-in-One Kit, No Extra Gear Required
Super-Fast & Seamless Setup
Exceptional Sound Quality
Cardioid Polar Pattern, Perfect for One-Person Streaming
Sturdy All-Metallic Build
Pricing and Availability
The GELID VOCE USB Condenser Microphone is now available at the GELID Store and partner resellers for USD 53.99 or Euro 45.99 MSRP.