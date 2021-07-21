GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD Fully Compatible with PS5 Console

GIGABYTE announces that the AORUS Gen4 7000s high-performance SSD is fully compatible with the PlayStation 5's M.2 storage expansion slot. The AORUS Gen4 7000s provides extreme read speeds of up to 7000MB/s and a maximum storage capacity of 2TB. The SSD delivers fast performance with its PCIe 4.0 controller and advanced 3D-TLC NAND flash. The AORUS Gen4 7000s comes equipped with an aluminium heatsink with double-sided thermal pads and Nanocarbon coating.
The AORUS Gen4 7000s with its aluminium heatsink can fit in the PS5 M.2 SSD storage expansion without any problem. GIGABYTE engineers worked together with Sony to further verify the original structure and performance of the SSD on the PS5 console, ensuring to deliver high-performance storage for an enhanced gaming experience.
In the current market, we see more and more PS5 games occupy more than 100 GB capacity, which bothers users with insufficient space to install all their favorite games due to the storage capacity limitation of PS5. In this case, the PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD expansion provides a smart solution for this trouble. AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD complies with PS5 expansion specifications in terms of appearance, performance and thermal design. It provides large capacity up to 2TB with easy installation, which allows users enjoy sufficient game storage space.
The AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs have been launched to the market in early 2021, and users who have already purchased can use it for PS5 storage expansion. GIGABYTE also released updated firmware on the official site. Download the latest firmware from GIGABYTE here