GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD Fully Compatible with PS5 Console

In the current market, we see more and more PS5 games occupy more than 100 GB capacity, which bothers users with insufficient space to install all their favorite games due to the storage capacity limitation of PS5. In this case, the PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD expansion provides a smart solution for this trouble. AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD complies with PS5 expansion specifications in terms of appearance, performance and thermal design. It provides large capacity up to 2TB with easy installation, which allows users enjoy sufficient game storage space.



The AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs have been launched to the market in early 2021, and users who have already purchased can use it for PS5 storage expansion. GIGABYTE also released updated firmware on the official site. Download the latest firmware from GIGABYTE here