GIGABYTE Launches AORUS ELITE Series Graphics Cards

All Around Cooling and Performance

All Around Durability

Specifications

Graphics Processing: GeForce RTX 3060

Core Clock: 1867 MHz (Reference Card: 1777 MHz)

CUDA Cores: 3584

Memory Clock: 15000 MHz

Memory Size: 12 GB

Memory Type: GDDR6

Memory Bus: 192 bit

Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 360 GB/s

Card Bus: PCI-E 4.0 x 16

Card Dimensions: L=296 W=117 H=56 mm

Power Connector: 1x 8-pin + 1x 6-pin

Recommended PSU: 650W

AORUS ELITE series graphics cards adopt the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system, feature 3x unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes direct touch GPU, 3D active fan, and Screen cooling, which together provide highly efficient heat dissipation. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card at a low temperature at any time, resulting in higher and more stable performance. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance at a lower temperature. Screen cooling extends the heatsink to allow airflow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation and avoids heat accumulation. The onboard Dual BIOS switch allows gamers to choose between OC and SILENT mode based on their needs without software. Both modes offer the optimal settings tuned by GIGABYTE, providing a handy and more flexible functionality for gamers.AORUS graphics cards stand for premium quality. The use of graphene nano lubricant not only makes the fan operation quieter but also extends the fan lifespan by more than twofold, making the fans as durable as those with double ball bearings. The multi-phase power supply design, allow the MOSFET to operate at a lower temperature, and over-temperature protection design and load balancing for each MOSFET, plus the Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors, to provide excellent performance and longer system life. The backplate not only strengthens the overall structure but also prevents the PCB from bending or falling parts. AORUS upholds product quality to the highest standards and provides customers with a 4-year product warranty (online registration required within 30 days of purchase) so that customers can enjoy the ultimate gaming excitement with peace of mind.The AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 ELITE 12G will be officially available on February 25th. Learn more about the AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 ELITE 12G at GIGABYTE