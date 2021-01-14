GIGABYTE Launches AORUS ELITE Series Graphics Cards

GIGABYTE releases the new AORUS ELITE series AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 ELITE 12G graphics card. It features an RGB three-ring design and light effect powered by GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0. The AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 ELITE sports a Neonpunk styling with its futuristic aesthetics and vibrant RGB lighting. The graphics card features the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with three 80mm cooling fans in alternate spinning with 3D Active Fan and Screen Cooling features. The cooling system integrates five composite copper heat pipes with direct touch to the GPU.
Like the newly released GIGABYTE WATERFORCE X Series AIO coolers, the fans on the AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 ELITE uses Graphene nano lubricant that extends the lifespan of the fan by 2.1X while reducing noise. The graphics card also comes with Dual BIOS with Silent fan mode and OC fan mode. Lastly, the card comes with a sturdy and aesthetic metal backplate with an open vent for Screen Cooling.
All Around Cooling and PerformanceAORUS ELITE series graphics cards adopt the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system, feature 3x unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes direct touch GPU, 3D active fan, and Screen cooling, which together provide highly efficient heat dissipation. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card at a low temperature at any time, resulting in higher and more stable performance. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance at a lower temperature. Screen cooling extends the heatsink to allow airflow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation and avoids heat accumulation. The onboard Dual BIOS switch allows gamers to choose between OC and SILENT mode based on their needs without software. Both modes offer the optimal settings tuned by GIGABYTE, providing a handy and more flexible functionality for gamers.
All Around DurabilityAORUS graphics cards stand for premium quality. The use of graphene nano lubricant not only makes the fan operation quieter but also extends the fan lifespan by more than twofold, making the fans as durable as those with double ball bearings. The multi-phase power supply design, allow the MOSFET to operate at a lower temperature, and over-temperature protection design and load balancing for each MOSFET, plus the Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors, to provide excellent performance and longer system life. The backplate not only strengthens the overall structure but also prevents the PCB from bending or falling parts. AORUS upholds product quality to the highest standards and provides customers with a 4-year product warranty (online registration required within 30 days of purchase) so that customers can enjoy the ultimate gaming excitement with peace of mind.
Specifications
Graphics Processing: GeForce RTX 3060
Core Clock: 1867 MHz (Reference Card: 1777 MHz)
CUDA Cores: 3584
Memory Clock: 15000 MHz
Memory Size: 12 GB
Memory Type: GDDR6
Memory Bus: 192 bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 360 GB/s
Card Bus: PCI-E 4.0 x 16
Card Dimensions: L=296 W=117 H=56 mm
Power Connector: 1x 8-pin + 1x 6-pin
Recommended PSU: 650W
Availability
The AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 ELITE 12G will be officially available on February 25th. Learn more about the AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 ELITE 12G at GIGABYTE.