GIGABYTE Launches AORUS Radeon RX 6700 XT ELITE

WINDFORCE 3X Cooling

Premium Quality, Ultra Durable

Quick Specs

Part Number: GV-R67XTAORUS-E-12GD

GPU: Radeon RX 6700 XT

Boost Clock: up to 2622 MHz

Game Clock: up to 2548 MHz

Process Technology: 7 nm

Memory Clock: 16000 MHz

Memory Size: 12 GB

Memory Type: GDDR6

Memory Bus: 192 bit

Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 384 GB/s

Card Dimensions: L=296 W=114 H=56 mm

Recommended PSU: 650W

Power Connectors: 1x 8-pin + 1x 6-pin

Output: 2x DisplayPort 1.4a, 2x HDMI 2.1

The AORUS Radeon RX 6700 XT ELITE adopts the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system, features three unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes in direct contact with the GPU, 3D active fans, and Screen cooling that work together to provide efficient heat dissipation. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card at a low temperature at all times, resulting in higher and more stable performance. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance. Screen cooling extends the heatsink to allow airflow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation and avoids the heat accumulation.AORUS graphics cards stand for premium quality. It utilizes the graphene nano lubricant, which can extend fan life by 2.1 times, delivering nearly the lifespan of the double ball bearing while providing quiet operation. AORUS graphics cards use a multi-phase power supply design to allow the MOSFET to operate at lower temperatures, and over-temperature protection design and load balancing for each MOSFET, plus the Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors, to provide excellent performance and longer system life. The metal backplate not only strengthens the overall structure of the graphics card but also prevents the PCB from bending or sustaining damage. The power indicator will alert gamers by flashing light when experiencing any power supply abnormality.The AORUS Radeon RX 6700 XT ELITE is backed with up to a 4-year product warranty (online registration required within 30 days of purchase). GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the AORUS Radeon RX 6700 XT ELITE graphics card at GIGABYTE.com