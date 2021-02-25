GIGABYTE Launches AORUS Radeon RX 6700 XT ELITE

GIGABYTE today announced the new AORUS Radeon RX 6700 XT ELITE 12G featuring the RGB three-ring design and light effect from the last-generation graphics cards. The ELITE model is an addition to the previously announced GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT GAMING OC and EAGLE models.
The AORUS Radeon RX 6700 XT ELITE also has a distinct product recognition in the hardware industry, perfectly expressing the art of gaming, and once again remixes the classic style. Furthermore, gamers have more DOF (degree of freedom) to mix unique RGB lights, and therell be up to 8 kinds of mix-color to be created on the Dazzling light effect using the GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0 software.
WINDFORCE 3X CoolingThe AORUS Radeon RX 6700 XT ELITE adopts the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system, features three unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes in direct contact with the GPU, 3D active fans, and Screen cooling that work together to provide efficient heat dissipation. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card at a low temperature at all times, resulting in higher and more stable performance. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance. Screen cooling extends the heatsink to allow airflow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation and avoids the heat accumulation.
Premium Quality, Ultra DurableAORUS graphics cards stand for premium quality. It utilizes the graphene nano lubricant, which can extend fan life by 2.1 times, delivering nearly the lifespan of the double ball bearing while providing quiet operation. AORUS graphics cards use a multi-phase power supply design to allow the MOSFET to operate at lower temperatures, and over-temperature protection design and load balancing for each MOSFET, plus the Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors, to provide excellent performance and longer system life. The metal backplate not only strengthens the overall structure of the graphics card but also prevents the PCB from bending or sustaining damage. The power indicator will alert gamers by flashing light when experiencing any power supply abnormality.
Quick Specs
Part Number: GV-R67XTAORUS-E-12GD
GPU: Radeon RX 6700 XT
Boost Clock: up to 2622 MHz
Game Clock: up to 2548 MHz
Process Technology: 7 nm
Memory Clock: 16000 MHz
Memory Size: 12 GB
Memory Type: GDDR6
Memory Bus: 192 bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 384 GB/s
Card Dimensions: L=296 W=114 H=56 mm
Recommended PSU: 650W
Power Connectors: 1x 8-pin + 1x 6-pin
Output: 2x DisplayPort 1.4a, 2x HDMI 2.1
The AORUS Radeon RX 6700 XT ELITE is backed with up to a 4-year product warranty (online registration required within 30 days of purchase). GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the AORUS Radeon RX 6700 XT ELITE graphics card at GIGABYTE.com.