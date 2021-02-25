GIGABYTE Launches AORUS Radeon RX 6700 XT ELITE

WINDFORCE 3X Cooling

Premium Quality, Ultra Durable

Quick Specs

Part Number: GV-R67XTAORUS-E-12GD

GPU: Radeon RX 6700 XT

Boost Clock: up to 2622 MHz

Game Clock: up to 2548 MHz

Process Technology: 7 nm

Memory Clock: 16000 MHz

Memory Size: 12 GB

Memory Type: GDDR6

Memory Bus: 192 bit

Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 384 GB/s

Card Dimensions: L=296 W=114 H=56 mm

Recommended PSU: 650W

Power Connectors: 1x 8-pin + 1x 6-pin

Output: 2x DisplayPort 1.4a, 2x HDMI 2.1