GIGABYTE TRX40 Motherboards Supports New AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X CPU

GIGABYTE releases a new BIOS version for its TRX40 Series motherboards to fully support the newly released AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor. The Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is the worlds first 64-core high-end desktop platform processor. The new BIOS version will extract the best performance from the newest AMD HEDT processors. The GIGABYTE TRX40 Series motherboards were designed to support the 64-core high-performance processor with their 16+3 direct power design and advanced thermal design.
GIGABYTE did a full BIOS testing and verification before the release of the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and the BIOS update is now available at the official GIGABYTE website. The exclusive GIGABYTE Q-Flash+ design enables BIOS updated by using a USB device, without installing the processor and memory. The latest BIOS version is now available for download at the corresponding product pages below.
