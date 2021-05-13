GIGABYTE X570Si AORUS PRO AX Mini-ITX Motherboard Pictured

GIGABYTE also added a heat pipe that runs from the PCH heat sink to the VRM heat sink near the rear I/O. The VRM heat sink has also been expanded to include better coverage on the VRM chokes, the VRM chokes on the X570I AORUS PRO WIFI motherboard are visible and exposed. The front I/O headers, SATA III ports, and USB 3.0 header were also relocated in the X570Si AORUS PRO AX motherboard to accommodate a USB 3.2 header.GIGABYTE is yet to list the X570Si AORUS PRO AX mini-ITX motherboard on their website. GIGABYTE currently has five AMD X570S motherboards listed, all of which feature redesigned thermal design with passively cooled PCH and larger heat sinks. See the GIGABYTE X570S motherboards below.