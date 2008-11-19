Google I/O 2020 Cancelled Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

The Google I/O 2020 is the latest event to be canceled due to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, NVIDIA announced changes for GTC 2020 to be an online-only event due to the same concerns. Today, Google officially pulls the plug on Google I/O 2020, Googles largest annual event. Google I/O 2020 was scheduled on May 12 to 14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre located near the Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California. Google will be sending full refunds on I/O tickets by March 12, 2020. Read Googles statement below.
Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre.
All guests who have purchased tickets to I/O 2020 will receive a full refund by March 13, 2020. If you dont see the credit on your statement by then, please reach out to [email protected] Guests who have registered for I/O 2020 will not need to enter next years drawing and will be automatically granted the option of purchasing an I/O 2021 ticket.
Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community.
For additional questions, please contact [email protected]
Check out the FAQs and answers here regarding the Google I/O 2020 event cancellation.