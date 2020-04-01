Grab A Free Copy of Rayman Legends at Ubisoft Free Events

Ubisoft launched Free Events with the aim of alleviating the changes and challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic. With the implementation of work-from-home policies in different regions worldwide, Ubisofts Free Events encourages to play our part, play at home. Ubisoft is currently working and developing new games, adding new content to existing games, and delivering continued support and services to the community despite the disruption caused by COVID-19.
Ubisoft put up a month-long series of exclusive offers, free trials, discounts, and free games to help people spending at home whether to socialize with friends or for entertainment. This week, Ubisoft offers Rayman Legends for free on PC from March 31 to April 3. Join Rayman, Globox and the Teensies in a platforming adventure through mythical, painted worlds. Run, jump, and fight your way through more than 80 levels to take on the Magician and save the world from darkness.
More free trials and free games coming up, check out the Ubisoft Free Events here.
Twitch Stream Aid
Ubisoft joined the Twitch Stream Aid and contributed $150,000 to the WHO COVID-19 relief fund. Ubisoft is grateful to its competitors and partners who are also supporting efforts to fight COVID-19. If you would like to contribute, visit the Twitch Stream Aid page.
Source: Ubisoft