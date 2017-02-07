HyperX Selected to Power Acer Predator Orion Gaming PCs

HyperX is excited to be the memory partner for Acer Predator Orion gaming desktops, as we are both committed to offering the best products for gamers, said Larry Gonzales, sales and marketing VP, HyperX. HyperX FURY DDR4 works seamlessly with the new desktops. Through the collaboration, we can deliver the ultimate performance to satisfy every gamers needs.



Acer is dedicated to providing top-notch gaming experiences and we are happy to partner with HyperX to offer innovative and powerful memory solutions for gamers, said Peter Chang, Director of Gaming Product Marketing, Acer Inc. The optimized systems offer gaming enthusiasts performance advantages for playing games and live-streaming their battles.

The HyperX FURY DDR4 Series memory will power all Acer Predator Orion desktops with its proven performance and reliability. The next-generation Predator Orion gaming PCs will be configured with up to 128GB of HyperX FURY DDR4-3600MHz memory. The HyperX FURY DDR4 gaming memory features high-speed, low-latency, and Intel XMP-ready for easy overclocking. HyperXs FURY gaming memory was also previously chosen by HP to power its OMEN 25L and OMEN 30L gaming PCs and by Alienware to power its Aurora Ryzen Edition desktops.HyperX previously announced supporting Acer as a memory provider for the Acer Predator Orion gaming desktops. For more information about HyperX DDR4 memory in Acer Predator Orion Desktops, visit predator.acer.com