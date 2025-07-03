HYTE x Gundam Wing Collection Unveiled

HYTE has teamed up with Bandai Namco to unveil a new limited-edition collaboration celebrating the legendary Gundam Wing series. Available now for pre-order, the collection brings an explosive fusion of anime and high-performance PC hardware, headlined by the stunning Gundam Wing Y70 Touch Infinite case. The launch of the HYTE x Gundam Collection commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing TV series.
Gundam Wing Y70 Touch Infinite
Priced at $499.99, the Gundam Wing Y70 Touch Infinite chassis isnt just a PC chassisits a collectors centrepiece. The case features custom panel artwork inspired by Wing Gundam Zero, a serialised backplate for authenticity, and exclusive Gundam Wing iconography integrated directly into the touchscreen firmware, including themed boot-up and detection sequences. Custom paintwork, colour-matched trim, a redesigned power button, and a custom red riser cable round out the bold design.
Complete the Look: Accessories for a Full Deployment
To fully outfit your battlestation, HYTE is also offering a range of matching peripherals, sold separately:
Gundam Wing Keycap Set (152-key): $109.99
Gundam Wing Desk Pad (30th Anniversary Edition): $29.99
Gundam Wing Wall Scroll (extra-long): $34.99
To learn more or pre-order, visit the HYTE x Gundam collection page.
Region-Locked Launch
The HYTE x GUNDAM collection is available exclusively in North, Central, and South America through HYTE.com. Unfortunately, international fans outside these regions will need to sit this battle out, for now. This release marks a high-powered tribute to Gundam Wings legacy, letting fans channel their inner pilot while leveling up their setups with both style and substance.
Gundam-themed PC Components
This isnt the first time Gundam has inspired PC hardware. Back in 2020, ASUS launched an officially licensed Gundam collection featuring designs based on the EFSFs RX-78-2 Gundam and Zeon Chars Zaku II. The following year, ASUS followed up with a second wave of Gundam-themed components, continuing its tribute to the iconic mecha series.