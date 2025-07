HYTE x Gundam Wing Collection Unveiled

Priced at $499.99, the Gundam Wing Y70 Touch Infinite chassis isn’t just a PC chassis—it’s a collector’s centrepiece. The case features custom panel artwork inspired by Wing Gundam Zero, a serialised backplate for authenticity, and exclusive Gundam Wing iconography integrated directly into the touchscreen firmware, including themed boot-up and detection sequences. Custom paintwork, colour-matched trim, a redesigned power button, and a custom red riser cable round out the bold design.To fully outfit your battlestation, HYTE is also offering a range of matching peripherals, sold separately:Gundam Wing Keycap Set (152-key): $109.99Gundam Wing Desk Pad (30th Anniversary Edition): $29.99Gundam Wing Wall Scroll (extra-long): $34.99The HYTE x GUNDAM collection is available exclusively in North, Central, and South America through HYTE.com. Unfortunately, international fans outside these regions will need to sit this battle out, for now. This release marks a high-powered tribute to Gundam Wing’s legacy, letting fans channel their inner pilot while leveling up their setups with both style and substance.This isn’t the first time Gundam has inspired PC hardware. Back in 2020, ASUS launched an officially licensed Gundam collection featuring designs based on the EFSF’s RX-78-2 Gundam and Zeon Char’s Zaku II. The following year, ASUS followed up with a second wave of Gundam-themed components, continuing its tribute to the iconic mecha series.