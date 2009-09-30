InWin Launches 216 Pure White Edition Chassis

InWin launches a new model of the InWin 216 mid-tower chassis launched back in July 2020. The InWin 216 Pure White Edition features a pure white body from exterior to interior matched with an exquisite woodgrain patterned trim on the front panel. It comes with three pre-installed InWin Sirius Pure ASP120 ARGB fans. The chassis can support up to six 120mm fans and up to 360mm liquid cooling radiators. The InWin 216 Series chassis also features magnetic fan filters and a tempered glass side panel.
InWin 216 Introduction Video
White Taste and EleganceThe high-quality InWin 216 Pure White case is matched with the simple wood texture, and the combination of different materials creates an extraordinary taste, adding a pure and elegant atmosphere to the original rigid case. Equipped with three white Sirius ASP120 fans with double-sided programmable RGB light rings provides an elegant light show.
High Expansion and User-friendly DesignThe InWin 216 can support up to E-ATX motherboards, CPU coolers of up to 166mm in height, and graphics cards of up to 380mm in length horizontally or vertically. It supports ATX PSUs of up to 220mm in length. For storage, the chassis can accommodate two 2.5-inch SDDs/HDDs and two 3.5-inch HDDs (convertible to 2.5-inch drives).
