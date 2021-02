InWin Launches 216 Pure White Edition Chassis

InWin 216 Introduction Video



White Taste and Elegance

High Expansion and User-friendly Design

The high-quality InWin 216 Pure White case is matched with the simple wood texture, and the combination of different materials creates an extraordinary taste, adding a pure and elegant atmosphere to the original rigid case. Equipped with three white Sirius ASP120 fans with double-sided programmable RGB light rings provides an elegant light show.The InWin 216 can support up to E-ATX motherboards, CPU coolers of up to 166mm in height, and graphics cards of up to 380mm in length horizontally or vertically. It supports ATX PSUs of up to 220mm in length. For storage, the chassis can accommodate two 2.5-inch SDDs/HDDs and two 3.5-inch HDDs (convertible to 2.5-inch drives).Learn more about the InWin 216 Pure White chassis at InWin