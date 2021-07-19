Kingston Introduces FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Soon after launching the Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, Kingston Technology also launches the new FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. The Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD is designed to meet the needs of hardware enthusiasts and gamers for high-performance components in gaming PC builds. The Kingston FURY Renegade uses the latest Gen4x4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND flash memory to deliver superior speeds over the KC3000, delivering blazing speeds of up to 7300MB/s read and 7000MB/s write. The FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD uses a low-profile graphene aluminium heatsink for enhanced heat dissipation without interfering with other components. This also mean that the FURY Renegade is compatible with the latest-generation laptops and ultrabooks.
Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Features
- Incredible PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe performance
- Low-profile graphene aluminium heat spreader
- Slim M.2 2280 form factor
- High capacities of up to 4TB
Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD provides cutting-edge performance in high capacities for gaming and hardware enthusiasts seeking extreme performance for PC builds and upgrades. It features a slim M.2 form factor combined with a low profile, graphene aluminum heat spreader is optimized for intense usage in gaming rigs, gaming laptops, and motherboards.
Specifications
Form Factor: M.2 2280
Interface: PCIe 4.0 NVMe
Controller: Phison E18
Sequential Read/Write:
- 500GB 7300/3900MB/s
- 1TB 7300/6000MB/s
- 2TB 7300/7000MB/s
- 4TB 7300/7000MB/s
Random 4K Read/Write:
500GB up to 450,000/900,000 IOPS
1TB up to 900,000/1,000,000 IOPS
2TB up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS
4TB up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS
MTBF: 1800000 hours
Form Factor: M.2 2280
Interface: PCIe 4.0 NVMe
Controller: Phison E18
Sequential Read/Write:
- 500GB 7300/3900MB/s
- 1TB 7300/6000MB/s
- 2TB 7300/7000MB/s
- 4TB 7300/7000MB/s
Random 4K Read/Write:
500GB up to 450,000/900,000 IOPS
1TB up to 900,000/1,000,000 IOPS
2TB up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS
4TB up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS
MTBF: 1800000 hours
Warranty, Pricing and Availability
The Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is backed with a limited 5-year warranty. The Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs have been found listed online at CCL Computers, shipping starts on November 2nd. See pricing as listed below.
Kingston FURY Renegade 500GB: £100.58
Kingston FURY Renegade 1TB: £164.25
Kingston FURY Renegade 2TB: £368.00
Kingston FURY Renegade 4TB: £921.48