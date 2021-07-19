Kingston Introduces FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Specifications

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Interface: PCIe 4.0 NVMe

Controller: Phison E18

Sequential Read/Write:

- 500GB  7300/3900MB/s

- 1TB  7300/6000MB/s

- 2TB  7300/7000MB/s

- 4TB  7300/7000MB/s

Random 4K Read/Write:

500GB  up to 450,000/900,000 IOPS

1TB  up to 900,000/1,000,000 IOPS

2TB  up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS

4TB  up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS

MTBF: 1800000 hours

- Incredible PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe performance- Low-profile graphene aluminium heat spreader- Slim M.2 2280 form factor- High capacities of up to 4TBKingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD provides cutting-edge performance in high capacities for gaming and hardware enthusiasts seeking extreme performance for PC builds and upgrades. It features a slim M.2 form factor combined with a low profile, graphene aluminum heat spreader is optimized for intense usage in gaming rigs, gaming laptops, and motherboards.The Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is backed with a limited 5-year warranty. The Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs have been found listed online at CCL Computers , shipping starts on November 2nd. See pricing as listed below.Kingston FURY Renegade 500GB: £100.58Kingston FURY Renegade 1TB: £164.25Kingston FURY Renegade 2TB: £368.00Kingston FURY Renegade 4TB: £921.48