LIAN LI Launches GALAHAD AIO UNI FAN SL Edition

Featuring a unique triple chamber pump design, the GALAHAD AIO can deliver optimal thermal performance and noise management with operation at less than 20 dBA. The special design eliminates water flow dead zones while providing a direct path and maximum pressure over the fins of the cold plate, which results in fast heat dissipation.Designed as PWM high static pressure fans, the UNI FAN SL120 offers great performance with speeds ranging between 800 to 1900rpm, and low noise levels at a maximum of 31 dBA, thanks to the fluid dynamic bearing technology. While providing sufficient airflow, the addressable LEDs provide a unique and customizable lighting effect that is visible front and back.The upgraded LIAN LI GALAHAD AIO UNI FAN SL Edition coolers are available in black and white models, now available for pre-order in the United States via Newegg GALAHAD AIO 240 UNI FAN SL Edition: $149.99GALAHAD AIO 360 UNI FAN SL Edition: $199.99