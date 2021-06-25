LIAN LI Launches GALAHAD AIO UNI FAN SL Edition

LIAN LI announces the GALAHAD AIO UNI FAN SL Edition, an upgraded version of the GALAHAD AIO with UNI FAN SL120 fans. The pair provides a powerful cooling solution with a premium design, fewer cables, and unified RGB that can be controlled via LIAN LIs L-Connect 2 software. The combo includes the cable necessary to connect the AIOs pump RGB to the UNI HUB, making it a better value than if purchased separately. The addition of the LIAN LI UNI FAN SL120 reduces cable clutter for easier cable management and a neater overall look.
Including the best of both products, the GALAHAD AIO UNI FAN SL Edition comes with the cable and hub necessary to unify the RGB management via L-Connect 2 software. The Galahad AIO UNI FAN SL Edition will be available in black or white and in 240 or 360 sizes. In addition, the Galahad AIO UNI FAN SL Edition will include the mounting hardware compatible with the new Intel LGA 1700 socket.
LIAN LI GALAHAD AIO
Featuring a unique triple chamber pump design, the GALAHAD AIO can deliver optimal thermal performance and noise management with operation at less than 20 dBA. The special design eliminates water flow dead zones while providing a direct path and maximum pressure over the fins of the cold plate, which results in fast heat dissipation.
LIAN LI UNI FAN SL120
Designed as PWM high static pressure fans, the UNI FAN SL120 offers great performance with speeds ranging between 800 to 1900rpm, and low noise levels at a maximum of 31 dBA, thanks to the fluid dynamic bearing technology. While providing sufficient airflow, the addressable LEDs provide a unique and customizable lighting effect that is visible front and back.
Pricing and Availability
The upgraded LIAN LI GALAHAD AIO UNI FAN SL Edition coolers are available in black and white models, now available for pre-order in the United States via Newegg.
GALAHAD AIO 240 UNI FAN SL Edition: $149.99
GALAHAD AIO 360 UNI FAN SL Edition: $199.99