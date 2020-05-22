Lian Li Launches O11 Dynamic Mini Chassis

Lian Li officially launches the Lian Li O11 Dynamic Mini chassis a compact version of the award-winning O11 Dynamic. The O11 Dynamic Mini was first introduced at Lian LIs CES 2020 exhibit as the O11D MINI. The O11 Dynamic Mini features a similar layout to its larger standard version which highlights its impressive liquid cooling support. It supports up to ATX motherboards but supports smaller SFX and SFX-L power supply units only. It has a modular pump stand and modular back panel for easy hardware installation, particularly custom liquid cooling components. An optional vertical GPU back panel can be used for vertical graphics card mounting. The O11 Dynamic Minis front panel I/O has two USB 3.0 and a USB 3.1 Type-C port.
Pricing and Availability
The Lian Li O11 Dynamic Mini is available in black and white colours, now available at partner resellers worldwide for US$89.99/£89.99 MSRP. See store links below:
