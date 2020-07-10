Lian Li Launches ST120 Fans and ARGB Cable Kit

Lian Li launches the ST120 fans to be sold separately and the new ARGB cable kit for ARGB cable management. The Lian Li ST120 are the fans bundled with the Lian Li GALAHAD all-in-one liquid CPU coolers, available in black and white colours in a three-fan pack.
Lian Li ST120
Lian Li offers the ST120 fans separately from the GALAHAD AIO. The Lian Li ST120 PWM high static pressure fans operate at speeds of 800 to 1900 RPM. It delivers a maximum airflow of 69.17 CFM and air pressure of 2.6 mmH20, ideal for liquid cooling radiators. The ST120 sports a solid frame with an industrial-grade motor, fluid dynamic bearing, and extra magnetic support. It comes equipped with addressable RGB LEDs that supports motherboard RGB sync technologies. Using the included ARGB controller, the ST120 can display a wide selection of lighting effects including 17 modes and 7 solid colours.
Lian Li ARGB Cable Kit
The Lian Li ARGB Cable Kit offers cable management for ARGB devices. The kit is perfect for making tidy ARGB cable management for RGB components like the Lian Li Strimer, STRIMER PLUS, Bora Digital fans, UNI FANS, ST120, GALAHAD AIO, and the RGB lighting components of your chassis. The ARGB cable kit helps interconnect ARGB devices to a single motherboard ARGB header for RGB synchronization, a single motherboard PWM header for fan speed control, or the UNI FAN hub for in software light management.
Pricing and Availability
The Lian Li ST120 triple-fan pack is now available in black and white colours at MSRP US$39.99. The [url=]Lian Li ARGB Cable Kit[/url] is now available for MSRP US$19.99. Both products are now available in the United States via Newegg, see store links below.
Lian Li ST120
Lian Li ARGB Cable Kit