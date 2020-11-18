Logitech Introduces Logi Bolt Wireless Technology

Logitech launches new Logi Bolt Wireless Technology designed to address IT challenges and to deliver strong and secure wireless connectivity with nearly universal platform compatibility. Logitech will be bringing the Logi Bolt technology to the enterprise on a global scale to drive enhanced productivity.
The new Logi Bolt Wireless Technology will be supported by Logitechs new and upcoming products including the recently released Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard. Logitech engineered Logi Bolt to conquer IT challenges that can emerge whether users occupy the office or work remotely.
Logi Bolt Wireless Technology Key FeaturesSecurity
The Logi Bolt Wireless Technology delivers a secure level of wireless connectivity for wireless peripheral connectivity for Logitech mice and keyboards with Bluetooth Low Energy Security Mode 1, Level 4, when paired with a Logi Bolt USB receiver, also known as Secure Connections Only Mode
Robust Signal
The Logi Bolt USB receivers also provide a strong, reliable, drop-off-free connection up to 10 meters (33 feet), even in congested wireless environments, with up to eight times lower average latency in many cases than other commonly deployed wireless protocols in congested, noisy enterprise environments.
Great Compatibility
Logi Bolt devices are more universally compatible than most leading peripheral brands on the market. Their connections are reliable, allowing IT managers to efficiently source, purchase and distribute without compatibility or connectivity issues, and they work with just about every operating system and platform, including but not limited to: Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Linux, Chrome OS and Android. Users can connect via Logi Bolt USB receivers when security and signal strength are paramount, or by using the Bluetooth Low Energy wireless technology installed on the host computer, giving IT managers the flexibility to roll out Logi Bolt wireless mice and keyboards across platforms, functions, and operating systems.
Logitech devices featuring Logi Bolt technology are available for pre-order now through Logitech resellers globally. Learn more about the new Logi Bolt Wireless Technology at Logitech.