Logitech Limited Editions Drop: OP PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse

Today, Logitech G is launching its next drop of Limited Editions the Logitech G OP PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse. The OP PRO is a limited edition version of the Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse. The Logitech G OP PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse sports a vibrant yellow colour and will be available in a limited number. The drop will start this 4:30 PM on October 8, 2020, GMT +1 (BST). Watch for the drop at Logitech G Limited Editions. Pricing will be revealed upon the drop launch.
Logitech Limited EditionsThe Logitech Limited Editions are different from the recently launched Logitech G-Series Colour Collection which feature unique colour versions of the Logitech G733 gaming headset, Logitech G203 and Logitech G305 Gaming Mice, and Logitech G915 TKL gaming keyboard. The Logitech Limited Editions are limited production runs of Logitech G products featuring a unique colourway. Interested buyers can subscribe to the Logitech Limited Editions newsletter to get notifications for the next drops.
Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse
The Logitech G PRO Wireless was designed to be the ultimate gaming mouse for esports professionals. Over a 2-year period, Logitech G collaborated with more than 50 professional players to find the perfect shape, weight, and feel combined with our LIGHTSPEED wireless and HERO 16k sensor technologies. The result is a gaming mouse with unrivalled performance and precision, giving you the tools and confidence needed to win.
Key Features
1ms Wireless Lightspeed
HERO 16K pro-grade sensor
Ultra-Lightweight at 80 grams
4-8 Programmable Buttons
Logitech Lightsync RGB
Mechanical Button Tensioning System
Learn more about the PRO Wireless Gaming mouse at LogitechG.com.