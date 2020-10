Logitech Limited Editions Drop: OP PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse

Logitech Limited Editions

Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse

The Logitech Limited Editions are different from the recently launched Logitech G-Series Colour Collection which feature unique colour versions of the Logitech G733 gaming headset, Logitech G203 and Logitech G305 Gaming Mice, and Logitech G915 TKL gaming keyboard. The Logitech Limited Editions are limited production runs of Logitech G products featuring a unique colourway. Interested buyers can subscribe to the Logitech Limited Editions newsletter to get notifications for the next drops.The Logitech G PRO Wireless was designed to be the ultimate gaming mouse for esports professionals. Over a 2-year period, Logitech G collaborated with more than 50 professional players to find the perfect shape, weight, and feel combined with our LIGHTSPEED wireless and HERO 16k sensor technologies. The result is a gaming mouse with unrivalled performance and precision, giving you the tools and confidence needed to win.1ms Wireless LightspeedHERO 16K pro-grade sensorUltra-Lightweight at 80 grams4-8 Programmable ButtonsLogitech Lightsync RGBMechanical Button Tensioning SystemLearn more about the PRO Wireless Gaming mouse at LogitechG.com