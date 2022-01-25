Logitech Signature MK650 and MX Keys Mini for Business Launched

Logitech unveiled two new enterprise mouse-keyboard combos MX Keys Mini Combo for Business and Signature MK650 Combo for Business designed to improve employee experience and productivity. The new combos include Logi Bolt wireless security, engineered for enterprise to provide IT peace of mind, with robust connectivity even in congested wireless environments. They are also compatible with the recently released Logi Options+ software, for easy product customization and application-based presets to optimize workflow and increase efficiency.
Logitech Signature MK650 Combo for Business
Logitech's Signature line of products for business delivers notable feature upgrades compared to commonly deployed mice and keyboards, providing the comfort and productivity upgrades that every employee deserves. Available in graphite and off-white, the combos keyboard has a soft, integrated palm rest, and the contoured mouses rubber side grips provide all-day comfort.
The Logitech Signature MK650 keyboards new one-key productivity shortcuts and Perfect Stroke typing help increase efficiency while improving the employee experience. The mouse features Silent Click technology, reducing click noise by 90%, along with SmartWheel technology for ultra-fast scrolling and line-by-line precision.
MX Keys Mini Combo for Business
For employees with more advanced workflows, the Logitech MX Keys Mini Combo for Business packs performance and versatility in a minimalist design that opens up more desk space and improves productivity. Available in graphite, the high-performance combo features the portable MX Anywhere 3 for Business mouse and the powerful, compact MX Keys Mini for Business keyboard. The rechargeable plug-and-play combo is compatible with every major operating system, making it easy to deploy and manage.
The keyboard provides a fluid typing experience with great tactile response. Backlit keys shine bright with smarter power management, automatically adjusting brightness to preserve battery life. The mouse tracks on nearly every surface including glass and the MagSpeed wheel provides users with faster, more precise scrolling, down to the pixel.
Logi Options+
Intuitive and easy to use, Logi Options+ is a software application that enables customizations such as designating key and side button actions, app-specific presets, triggering dictation and navigating between multiple computers with Flow-enabled mice to optimize workflow. Options+ is mass deployable, including the ability for IT to silently install and configure certain parameters of the app to meet corporate requirements.
Logi Bolt Wireless Security
Logi Bolt is Logitechs next-gen wireless connectivity protocol. Based on Bluetooth® Low Energy wireless technology, Logi Bolt includes multiple security measures designed to give IT peace of mind by minimizing enterprise vulnerability risks both in office and remote. It also provides robust connectivity even in congested wireless environments. And its engineered with Bluetooth security mode 1, level 4, also known as Secure Connections Only Mode, which is Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) compliant.
Sustainability
The new Logitech for Business combos includes recyclable paper packaging that comes from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources. Plus, all Logitech products are certified carbon neutral. When you purchase a Logitech product, the carbon footprint of that product has been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewables, and climate-impacted communities that reduce carbon. ​​Additionally, a portion of the plastic parts used in the Signature MK650 Combo are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic: 21% for the off-white and 28% for the graphite K650 keyboard, and 26% for the off-white and 64% for the graphite M650 mouse.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech MX Keys Mini Combo for Business and Logitech Signature MK650 Combo for Business will be available in August 2022.