MSI Intros MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI Motherboard

MSI introduces an all-new AMD X570 motherboard for the third-generation Ryzen processors the MSI MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI. The MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI sports the rugged military-inspired styling that the MSI TOMAHAWK motherboards are known for. Aside from aggressive looks, the motherboard also packs aggressive cooling with the exclusive Frozr Heatsink Design with Zero Frozr technology. The MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI features twelve 60A SPS Power Stages to deliver a stable supply of power to multi-core CPUs such as the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-core processor.
The MSI MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI will be packed with the latest networking technologies including the latest Wi-Fi 6 solution and 2.5 Gigabit LAN. The motherboard will also be sporting two Lightning Gen4 M.2 slots with M.2 Shield Frozr which supports up to 64 GB/s bandwidth, designed for fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs. The motherboard also comes with front and rear Type-C connectors. Lastly, the motherboard comes with MSI Mystic Light RGB lighting with 29 stunning RGB LED effects.
MSI did not reveal information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard at MSI.com
