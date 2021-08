MSI Launches Flagship SSD SPATIUM M480 HS

The MSI SPATIUM M480 HS is the fastest product in the SPATIUM line-up with three storage capacities – 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB, bringing next-level storage performance to demanding content creators and gamers. Compliance with PCIe Gen 4 and NVMe 1.4 standards unleashes the latest in extreme transfer speeds up to 7000MB/sec sequential read and 6800MB/sec sequential write speeds.The bronze-coloured aluminium heatsink efficiently dissipates heat with its stacked fin structure, reducing the SSD temperature by up to 20°C under load and allowing M480 to sustain maximum performance under heavy workloads. The MSI SPATIUM M480 HS supports a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high-rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a limited 5-year warranty.Learn more about the MSI SPATIUM M480 HS PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD at MSI . Check out MSI’s storage lineup at https://www.msi.com/Storage