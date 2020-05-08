MSI Launches Flagship SSD SPATIUM M480 HS

MSI officially launches its flagship NVMe SSD model demonstrated in the MSI Tech Meets Aesthetic virtual expo the MSI SPATIUM M480 HS. Not to be confused with the previously launched SPATIUM M480, the SPATIUM M480 HS uses the same controller and NAND chips at the standard model with the addition of the massive passive bronze-coloured heatsink. The addition of the heatsink provides aggressive passive cooling improves heat dissipation to sustain performance even when using write-intensive applications. The SPATIUM M480 HS is perfect for professionals, content creators, and gamers.
The MSI SPATIUM M480 HS is the fastest product in the SPATIUM line-up with three storage capacities 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB, bringing next-level storage performance to demanding content creators and gamers. Compliance with PCIe Gen 4 and NVMe 1.4 standards unleashes the latest in extreme transfer speeds up to 7000MB/sec sequential read and 6800MB/sec sequential write speeds.
The bronze-coloured aluminium heatsink efficiently dissipates heat with its stacked fin structure, reducing the SSD temperature by up to 20°C under load and allowing M480 to sustain maximum performance under heavy workloads. The MSI SPATIUM M480 HS supports a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high-rated TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity backed with a limited 5-year warranty.
