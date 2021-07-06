MSI SPATIUM Series PCIe SSDs Launched



taken from MSI Tech Meets Aesthetic virtual expo

The high-end MSI SPATIUM M480 is the top-of-the-line model sporting the PCIe Gen4 interface with NVMe 1.4 standard, delivering blistering speeds of up to 7000MB/s. The SPATIUM M470 also uses a PCIe Gen4x4 interface with NVMe 1.3 standard, delivering impressive speeds of up to 5000MB/s. Lastly, the SPATIUM M370 uses a PCIe Gen3x4 interface, delivering speeds of up to 2400MB/s. MSIs SPATIUM Series SSDs offer a wide variety of speeds and value for different types of users.SPATIUM M480 brings next-level storage performance to demanding content creators and gamers. Compliance with PCIe Gen 4 and NVMe 1.4 standards unleashes the latest in extreme transfer speeds up to 7000 MB/sec sequential read and 6850 MB/sec sequential write speeds. M480 will be produced in three storage capacities  500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. These SSDs are the fastest in the entire SPATIUM lineup.SPATIUM M470 was developed to meet the expectations of mainstream SSD consumers. Blazing-fast speeds up to 5000 MB/sec sequential read and 4400 MB/sec sequential write speeds allow users using the latest generation of PCs to enjoy the capabilities of the PCIe Gen4 interface. Available storage capacities are 1TB and 2TB.SPATIUM M370 marks our entry-level offering with its PCIe Gen3 interface, yet still offers the essential benefits of rapid file transfers and short loading times. 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities are available that deliver ultra-fast speeds up to 2400 MB/sec sequential read and 1850 MB/sec sequential write speeds.All of the announced SPATIUM SSD products support a comprehensive range of data error correction features including LPDC ECC and E2E Data Protection, providing a high TBW (Terabytes Written) for excellent durability and longevity. A limited 5-year warranty backs these products and MSI is ready to assist customers in most global regions. For more information, please visit the product page links below.