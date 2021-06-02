MSI Product Launch 2021 at Tech Meets Aesthetic Virtual Expo

MSI presents its new products to be launched this year at the Tech Meets Aesthetic virtual expo. The virtual expo replaces the brands COMPUTEX 2021 attendance this year which is also virtual this year. MSI presents its line-up of the latest gaming laptops, gaming monitors, new motherboard models, cases, NVMe SSD, peripherals, all-in-one PCs, graphics cards, and the MPG GAMING MAVERIK bundle kit.
Gaming Laptops
MSI presented a selection of new products including the latest gaming laptops powered by the 11th generation Intel Core H-series processors which were previously introduced last month. Check out our coverage of the new MSI gaming laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors.
Desktop/AIOMSI updates its line-up of gaming desktops and all-in-one PCs with the latest 11th generation Intel Core processor options and GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. MSI also introduces the new Modern AM241 Series and Modern AM271 Series all-in-one PCs for daily computing.
Gaming Monitors
As MSI celebrates 3 million monitors sold this year, MSI launches new gaming monitors and the new Summit and Modern monitor series for productivity and daily use. For gaming monitors, MSI presented the new Optix MEG381CQR Plus, Optix MPG341QR, Optix MPG321UR-QD, Optix MPG321QRF-QD, and Oculux NXG253R gaming monitors. Other monitors presented included the Summit MS321UP, Modern MD241 Series, and Modern MD271 Series monitors.
MSI SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Graphics Card
MSI celebrates its 35th anniversary by launching the MSI SUPRIM 35th Anniversary Limited Edition graphics card.
MSI MPG GAMING MAVERIK Bundle
The MSI MPG GAMING MAVERIK is a gaming bundle kit of an almost complete gaming PC. It consists of an Intel Core i7-11700K processor, the MPG CORELIQUID K360 SP cooler, the MPG Z590 GAMING EDGE WIFI SP motherboard, the MPG VELOX 100P AIRFLOW SP gaming chassis, and the G.SKILL Trident Z Maverik[/url] memory which was launched today. The MPG GAMING MAVERIK would be missing a graphics card and storage for a complete gaming desktop PC.
Learn more about the MSI MPG GAMING MAVERIK bundle at MSI
MotherboardsMSI presented two new budget-oriented AMD X570 motherboards the MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI and MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX.
Peripherals
MSI launches the IMMERSE GH62 Wireless Earbuds during the virtual expo wireless earbuds designed for gamers providing accurate audio reproduction, clear voice recording, low-latency responsiveness, and low maintenance. MSI also introduces two new variants of their MAG CH130 gaming chair the MAG CH130 REPELTEK FABRIC and MAG CH130 FABRIC. MSI also presented the previously released CLUTCH GM41 lightweight wireless gaming mouse.
Storage
MSI presents the SPATIUM M480 PCIe 4.0 NVMe 2TB SSD with transfer speeds of up to 7000MB/s. It sports a massive passive heatsink that delivers cooling for lower temperatures of up to 20°C compared to bare SSDs.
CasesMSI introduces three new gaming cases including the MPG VELOX 100R chassis which is used on the MPG GAMING MAVERIK bundle. MSI also introduces the MAG VAMPIRIC 300R that features vibrant RGB lighting and the MPG QUIETUDE 100S silent gaming PC case.
Watch MSIs virtual expo Tech Meets Aesthetic product launch premiere video below.
To learn more about the new products, please visit https://www.msi.com/Landing/productlaunch2021