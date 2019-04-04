MSI Launches MPG QUIETUDE 100S Chassis and MEG SILENT GALE P12 Fan

MSI officially launches two new products introduced at the MSI Tech Meets Aesthetic virtual expo the MPG QUIETUDE 100S silent chassis and the MEG SILENT GALE P12 silent cooling fan. Both products are designed for silence, to meet the needs of professional content creators that require a silent desktop PC to facilitate focus in workspaces.
MSI MPG QUIETUDE 100SThe MSI MPG QUIETUDE 100S is the brands first silent desktop chassis with a variety of noise-dampening features and materials. It features MSIs innovative MEG SILENT GALE P12 fan, which is capable of providing sufficient airflow for system cooling while maintaining low noise levels. The MPG QUIETUDE 100S chassis features three panels throughout the entire system with sound dampening foams that can effectively shut in noise.
The MPG QUIETUDE 100S front IO port comes with a fan control function that provides three fan speed options: 100%, 70%, and 0% RPM. This provides users with controllable cooling performance and a completely silent operation if desired. The chassis also comes with an ARGB lighting strip which to add ambiance to the workspace. The chassis also features a graphics card support bracket, hinged tempered glass side panel, and support for up to 7 cooling fans.
Learn more about the MPG QUIETUDE 100S silent chassis at MSI.
MSI MEG SILENT GALE P12The MEG SILENT GALE P12 fan used on the MPG QUIETUDE 100S silent chassis will also be sold separately. The MEG SILENT GALE P12s fan blades are constructed by liquid crystal polymer (LCP), a compound that reduces vibration while the fan is running at maximum speed and has a high strength that can withstand thermal expansion. The fan blades are also carefully crafted to maximize airflow performance, optimized at a 32-degree angle to retain 58% of the airflow.
The MEG SILENT GALE P12 also comes with an HDB (hydro-dynamic bearing), which reduces friction noise as well as increases the fans life expectancy. The anti-vibration gaskets sitting on the four corners of the fan are also used to reduce rattling caused by the vibration. Lastly, the fans exterior frame is also robustly made to withstand higher pressure, capable of withstanding 61.24 KG of compressive strength.
Learn more about the MEG SILENT GALE P12 cooling fan at MSI.