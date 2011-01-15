MSI Officially Launches Intel 500 Series Motherboards

At the beginning of 2021, MSI had announced the latest Intel 500 series platforms will launch soon. After few weeks of waiting, on January 27th, MSI Intel 500 series motherboards are officially launched. All of MSI 500 series motherboards with 11th generation Intel Core processors, also known as Rocket Lake-S, supports PCIe 4.0. Furthermore, all the MSI Z590 Wi-Fi motherboards have at least one 2.5G LAN and the latest Wi-Fi 6E solution which extends to 6GHz spectrum.
Enhanced ThermalStrong Power Solution and PCB with 2oz Thickened Copper
Aggressive VRM power solution and high-level PCB design with 2oz thickened copper ensure stable power supply, better durability, and reliability for high-end CPU.
All-Aluminium Cover and Backplate with Heatsink Design
An enlarged VRM heatsink provides a larger surface for heat dissipation, combining 7W/mK level thermal pad and an additional choke for a better cooling effect.
M.2 Shield Frozr
Sustain maximum high-speed M.2 SSD data transfer with M.2 Shield Frozr which prevents SSD throttling and keeps SSD operating at full speed.
Excellent PositionLightning Gen 4
Utilizing 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, all MSI 500 series motherboards support Lightning Gen 4 PCI-E, which is the latest and the fastest data transfer solution, and MSI Z590 motherboards feature the latest Lightning Gen 4 M.2 which is the fastest onboard storage solution with up to 64 Gb/s transfer speed.
Front Type-C
All MSI Z590 motherboards support USB Front Type-C connectors that allow users to connect with the latest USB devices, as well as perfect compatibility with MSI cases.
Performance-Based
MSI exclusive Core Boost and DDR4 Boost technology both guarantee undistorted current delivery to the CPU at pin-point precision and optimization for memory stability while overclocking.
Premium ConnectivityIntel 2.5G LAN and Wi-Fi 6E
The latest Wi-Fi 6E has a 6GHz band compare to Wi-Fi 6, and an incredible network solution including 2.5G LAN to provide impressive data transfer speed faster than general Gigabit LAN.
Flash BIOS Button and Optimized Clear CMOS Function
Flash BIOS Button allows users to flash BIOS with fewer steps. Optimized Clear CMOS function helps to restore the BIOS to the default settings in only one step without any additional actions.
USB 3.2 Gen 2x2
MSI keeps pursuing speed. USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 offers a remarkable data transfer speed of up to 20Gb/s and a reversible Type-C port makes it user-friendly and flexible.
Sound ForceAudio Boost 5 HD
The new audio codec for audio solution provides a pleasant experience when enjoying with PCs, no matter for gamers or creators.
Sound Tune
All MSI 500 Gaming series motherboards adapt spectacular audio solutions, Sound Tune, and it helps amplify sound and reduce noise, which users can manipulate in MSI Center by one click.
Nahimic 3
With a simple and intuitive new UI, the Nahimic 3 not only further enhances in-game 3D surround sound, but also offers even more finite control over your music, movies, and conference calls.
MSI MEG Series
Combining powerful specifications and aesthetic designs, MSI MEG Series is the fantastic fine art that all hardcore users would like to collect. All of MEG series have the latest Wi-Fi 6E, and MEG ATX motherboards have four M.2 slots and dual 8 pins. Also, Thunderbolt 4 and Audio Boost 5 HD are exclusive to MEG Series.
MEG Z590 GODLIKE
MEG Z590 ACE
MEG Z590I UNIFY
MSI MPG Series
The MPG Series features trendy appearances that catch the gamers eyes which includes mesmerizing RGB lighting powered by MSI Mystic Light. MSI takes a long shot at MPG Series, such as wavelike VRM heatsink design and volume bar M.2 Shield Frozr design, which offer a stylish impression.
MPG Z590 GAMING CARBON WIFI
MPG Z590 CARBON EK X
MPG Z590 GAMING FORCE
MPG Z590 GAMING EDGE WIFI
MPG Z590 GAMING PLUS
MSI MAG Series
With MAG Series, simplify your installation process coupled with a friendly user interface making it the best choice for entry-level gamers.
MAG Z590 TOMAHAWK WIFI
MAG Z590 TORPEDO
MAG B560 TOMAHAWK WIFI
MAG B560 TORPEDO
MAG B560M BAZOOKA
MSI PRO Series
With PRO Series, provide you not only optimized professional workflows but also less troubleshooting and longevity.
Z590 PRO WIFI
Z590-A PRO
B560M PRO
B560M PRO-E
H510M PRO
H510M-A PRO
H510I PRO WIFI
Learn more about the MSI Intel 500 Series motherboards at MSI.com.