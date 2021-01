MSI Officially Launches Intel 500 Series Motherboards

Enhanced Thermal

Excellent Position

Premium Connectivity

Sound Force

MSI MEG Series

MSI MPG Series

MSI MAG Series

MSI PRO Series

Aggressive VRM power solution and high-level PCB design with 2oz thickened copper ensure stable power supply, better durability, and reliability for high-end CPU.An enlarged VRM heatsink provides a larger surface for heat dissipation, combining 7W/mK level thermal pad and an additional choke for a better cooling effect.Sustain maximum high-speed M.2 SSD data transfer with M.2 Shield Frozr which prevents SSD throttling and keeps SSD operating at full speed.Utilizing 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, all MSI 500 series motherboards support Lightning Gen 4 PCI-E, which is the latest and the fastest data transfer solution, and MSI Z590 motherboards feature the latest Lightning Gen 4 M.2 which is the fastest onboard storage solution with up to 64 Gb/s transfer speed.All MSI Z590 motherboards support USB Front Type-C connectors that allow users to connect with the latest USB devices, as well as perfect compatibility with MSI cases.MSI exclusive Core Boost and DDR4 Boost technology both guarantee undistorted current delivery to the CPU at pin-point precision and optimization for memory stability while overclocking.The latest Wi-Fi 6E has a 6GHz band compare to Wi-Fi 6, and an incredible network solution including 2.5G LAN to provide impressive data transfer speed faster than general Gigabit LAN.Flash BIOS Button allows users to flash BIOS with fewer steps. Optimized Clear CMOS function helps to restore the BIOS to the default settings in only one step without any additional actions.MSI keeps pursuing speed. USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 offers a remarkable data transfer speed of up to 20Gb/s and a reversible Type-C port makes it user-friendly and flexible.The new audio codec for audio solution provides a pleasant experience when enjoying with PCs, no matter for gamers or creators.All MSI 500 Gaming series motherboards adapt spectacular audio solutions, Sound Tune, and it helps amplify sound and reduce noise, which users can manipulate in MSI Center by one click.With a simple and intuitive new UI, the Nahimic 3 not only further enhances in-game 3D surround sound, but also offers even more finite control over your music, movies, and conference calls.Combining powerful specifications and aesthetic designs, MSI MEG Series is the fantastic fine art that all hardcore users would like to collect. All of MEG series have the latest Wi-Fi 6E, and MEG ATX motherboards have four M.2 slots and dual 8 pins. Also, Thunderbolt 4 and Audio Boost 5 HD are exclusive to MEG Series.MEG Z590 GODLIKEMEG Z590 ACEMEG Z590I UNIFYThe MPG Series features trendy appearances that catch the gamers’ eyes which includes mesmerizing RGB lighting powered by MSI Mystic Light . MSI takes a long shot at MPG Series, such as wavelike VRM heatsink design and volume bar M.2 Shield Frozr design, which offer a stylish impression.MPG Z590 GAMING CARBON WIFIMPG Z590 CARBON EK XMPG Z590 GAMING FORCEMPG Z590 GAMING EDGE WIFIMPG Z590 GAMING PLUSWith MAG Series, simplify your installation process coupled with a friendly user interface making it the best choice for entry-level gamers.MAG Z590 TOMAHAWK WIFIMAG Z590 TORPEDOMAG B560 TOMAHAWK WIFIMAG B560 TORPEDOMAG B560M BAZOOKAWith PRO Series, provide you not only optimized professional workflows but also less troubleshooting and longevity.Z590 PRO WIFIZ590-A PROB560M PROB560M PRO-EH510M PROH510M-A PROH510I PRO WIFILearn more about the MSI Intel 500 Series motherboards at MSI.com