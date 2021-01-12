MSI 500 Series Motherboards Making World Debut on January 27th

Several motherboard brands have already introduced their Intel 500 Series motherboards including ASRock, COLORFUL, and BIOSTAR. MSI is taking their time in debuting their line-up on the 27th of January. MSI teased their upcoming MEG Z590 GODLIKE, MPG Z590 GAMING CARBON WIFI, and MAG Z590 TOMAHAWK motherboards which sports a totally different styling and aesthetics compared to the equivalent models of the previous generation Z490 Series.
The new MSI 500 Series motherboards for the new 11th generation Intel Core processors feature support for Lightning Gen 4 PCIe with a bandwidth of up to 64GB/s. The new MSI Z590 Wi-Fi motherboards come fitted with the latest Wi-Fi 6E wireless solution with features 6GHz band. For Audio solution, MSI improves the audio performance of the MEG/MPG/MAG series for all gamers with the upgraded Audio Boost 5 and are imported into Sound Tune. The new audio codec offers better gaming audio and experiences.
MSI 500 Series Motherboards
MEG Series
Exquisite and gorgeous are definitely the best descriptions for the MSI MEG series. Besides elegant designs, MEG Z590 GODLIKE has mighty specifications, including 10G Super LAN and Audio Boost 5 HD. Additionally, for a better cooling effect, MEG Z590 GODLIKE has a Stacked Fin Array and Frozr Heatsink Design. Furthermore, both MEG Z590 GODLIKE and MEG Z590 ACE have Aluminium backplate on the back of the PCB, which can extend the surface of heat dissipation. Of course, MEG Z590 UNIFY and MEG Z590I UNIFY, well-known as the full black design, will also show up. At CES online press conference on 14th January, the MEG series will come on the stage.
MSI MEG Z590 GODLIKE
MSI MEG Z590 ACE
MSI MEG Z590 ACE GOLDEN
MSI MEG Z590 UNIFY
MSI MEG Z590I UNIFY
MPG Series
The MSI MPG series motherboards are always popular for MSI users. MSI will have MPG Z590 GAMING CARBON WIFI, MPG Z590 GAMING FORCE, MPG Z590 GAMING EDGE WIFI, and MPG Z590 GAMING PLUS, and so on. In addition to trendy appearances, all MPG series have M.2 Shield Frozr and K7 thermal pad, which will help sustain the performance of motherboards.
MSI MPG Z590 GAMING CARBON WIFI
MSI MPG Z590 GAMING FORCE
MSI MPG Z590 GAMING EDGE WIFI
MSI MPG Z590M GAMING EDGE WIFI
MSI MPG Z590 GAMING PLUS
MSI MPG B560I GAMING EDGE WIFI
MAG Series
MSI tries to refresh MAG lovers with new colour matching. MAG Z590 TOMAHAWK WIFI and MAG B560 TOMAHAWK WIFI both have graphite extended heatsink. The colour of MAG Z590 TORPEDO and MAG B560 TORPEDO is pacific blue, and MAG B560M BAZOOKA is midnight green. The concept of colour derives from military colours in accordance with MAGMSI Arsenal GAMING. The various colours give users more choices and users can personalize PCs based on their preferences.
MSI MAG Z590 TOMAHAWK WIFI
MSI MAG Z590 TORPEDO
MSI MAG B560 TOMAHAWK WIFI
MSI MAG B560 TORPEDO
MSI MAG B560M MORTAR WIFI
MSI MAG B560M MORTAR
MSI MAG B560M BAZOOKA
PRO Series
For common use, including business and daily use, Z590-A PRO and Z590 PRO WIFI have matte black with linear designs and both have Extended Heatsink Design. Otherwise, most PRO series motherboards, including Z590, B560, and H510, will have a new cooling solutionFrozr AI Cooling, which will detect CPU and GPU temperatures and automatically adjust system fan duty to a proper value. In order to dissipate heat effectively, Z590 PRO WIFI and Z590-A PRO both have M.2 Shield Frozr which is made up for giving out heat from M.2 Gen 4.
MSI Z590-A PRO
MSI Z590 PRO WIFI
MSI Z590 PRO 12VO
MSI B560M PRO-VDH WIFI
MSI B560M PRO-VDH
MSI B560M PRO WIFI
MSI B560M PRO
MSI B560M-A PRO
MSI B560M PRO-E
MSI H510M PRO
MSI H510M-A PRO
MSI H510I PRO WIFI
Visit the MSI 500 Series countdown page for more information about the debut here.
MSI will be launching the MSI Z590 series motherboards via YouTube live stream tomorrow, January 13 15:00 CET/6 AM PST.