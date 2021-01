MSI 500 Series Motherboards Making World Debut on January 27th

MSI 500 Series Motherboards

Exquisite and gorgeous are definitely the best descriptions for the MSI MEG series. Besides elegant designs, MEG Z590 GODLIKE has mighty specifications, including 10G Super LAN and Audio Boost 5 HD. Additionally, for a better cooling effect, MEG Z590 GODLIKE has a Stacked Fin Array and Frozr Heatsink Design. Furthermore, both MEG Z590 GODLIKE and MEG Z590 ACE have Aluminium backplate on the back of the PCB, which can extend the surface of heat dissipation. Of course, MEG Z590 UNIFY and MEG Z590I UNIFY, well-known as the full black design, will also show up. At CES online press conference on 14th January, the MEG series will come on the stage.MSI MEG Z590 GODLIKEMSI MEG Z590 ACEMSI MEG Z590 ACE GOLDENMSI MEG Z590 UNIFYMSI MEG Z590I UNIFYThe MSI MPG series motherboards are always popular for MSI users. MSI will have MPG Z590 GAMING CARBON WIFI, MPG Z590 GAMING FORCE, MPG Z590 GAMING EDGE WIFI, and MPG Z590 GAMING PLUS, and so on. In addition to trendy appearances, all MPG series have M.2 Shield Frozr and K7 thermal pad, which will help sustain the performance of motherboards.MSI MPG Z590 GAMING CARBON WIFIMSI MPG Z590 GAMING FORCEMSI MPG Z590 GAMING EDGE WIFIMSI MPG Z590M GAMING EDGE WIFIMSI MPG Z590 GAMING PLUSMSI MPG B560I GAMING EDGE WIFIMSI tries to refresh MAG lovers with new colour matching. MAG Z590 TOMAHAWK WIFI and MAG B560 TOMAHAWK WIFI both have graphite extended heatsink. The colour of MAG Z590 TORPEDO and MAG B560 TORPEDO is pacific blue, and MAG B560M BAZOOKA is midnight green. The concept of colour derives from military colours in accordance with MAG—MSI Arsenal GAMING. The various colours give users more choices and users can personalize PCs based on their preferences.MSI MAG Z590 TOMAHAWK WIFIMSI MAG Z590 TORPEDOMSI MAG B560 TOMAHAWK WIFIMSI MAG B560 TORPEDOMSI MAG B560M MORTAR WIFIMSI MAG B560M MORTARMSI MAG B560M BAZOOKAFor common use, including business and daily use, Z590-A PRO and Z590 PRO WIFI have matte black with linear designs and both have Extended Heatsink Design. Otherwise, most PRO series motherboards, including Z590, B560, and H510, will have a new cooling solution—Frozr AI Cooling, which will detect CPU and GPU temperatures and automatically adjust system fan duty to a proper value. In order to dissipate heat effectively, Z590 PRO WIFI and Z590-A PRO both have M.2 Shield Frozr which is made up for giving out heat from M.2 Gen 4.MSI Z590-A PROMSI Z590 PRO WIFIMSI Z590 PRO 12VOMSI B560M PRO-VDH WIFIMSI B560M PRO-VDHMSI B560M PRO WIFIMSI B560M PROMSI B560M-A PROMSI B560M PRO-EMSI H510M PROMSI H510M-A PROMSI H510I PRO WIFIVisit the MSI 500 Series countdown page for more information about the debut here MSI will be launching the MSI Z590 series motherboards via YouTube live stream tomorrow, January 13 15:00 CET/6 AM PST.