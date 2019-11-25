MSI Presents MEG Z490 UNIFY Series Motherboards

MSI presents the MEG Z490 UNIFY and MEG Z490I UNIFY motherboards as the latest addition to MSIs Z490 motherboard line-up. The MSI Z490 UNIFY Series motherboards come in pure black colour and devoid of fancy RGB lighting. Offered in an ATX and mini-ATX form-factor, the Z490 UNIFY motherboards offer ultra-fast networking with 2.5G LAN and Wi-Fi 6. The MSI Z490I UNIFY packs a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port that supports up to 40Gbps transfer rate while the MSI Z490 UNIFY packs a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (USB-C) port that supports up to 20Gbps transfer rate. Both motherboards come with an extended heatsink with aluminium cover, M.2 Shield Frozr, and Frozr Heatsink for superb thermal management.
Quick SpecsMSI MEG Z490 UNIFY
Chipset: Intel Z490
Memory Support: Up to 128GB (4xDDR4) 4800MHz(OC)
LAN: Realtek 8125B 2.5G LAN controller
Wireless: Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 Combo
Form-Factor: ATX (305 x 244mm)
MSI MEG Z490I UNIFY
Chipset: Intel Z490
Memory Support: Up to 64GB (2xDDR4) 5000MHz(OC)
LAN: Realtek 8125B 2.5G LAN controller
Wireless: Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 Combo
Thunderbolt 3: Intel JHL7540 Thunderbolt 3 Controller
Form-Factor: Mini-ITX (170 x 170mm)
To learn more, visit the product page links below:
MSI MEG Z490 UNIFY
MSI MEG Z490I UNIFY